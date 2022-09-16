New photos show Will Smith in Ecuador | People | Entertainment

american actor Will Smith He has been in Ecuador since the end of August, and those who have had the opportunity to be close to him have recorded videos and photographed him.

Through social networks they have shared the different moments with Smith, and in the most recent photos of the actor can be seen.

Will Smith in Ecuador: the actor shared with a Huaorani community in Yasuní

“Flying with the Prince of Rap Will Smith on his visit to Ecuador. We are happy to serve safely and confidently. 100% Ecuadorian #Avioandes and leaders of non-regular #Air #Transportation of #Passengers and #Cargo with #Helicopters and #Airplanes (sic)”, they wrote in the account of Avioandes SA, which offers charter flights.

The images have been shared by the flight company.

Photo 1:

Actor Will Smith is in Ecuador. (Taken from @avioandes)

Photo 2:

(Taken from @avioandes)

Photo 3:

(Taken from @avioandes)

The 53-year-old actor has also shared some of his curious moments in Ecuador. On September 3 commented on the peacocks.

The most recent is from September 15, when he was surprised by the design of the accessories for a toilet.

Smith is in Ecuador recording for the documentary welcome to earthof National Geographicwhich is scheduled to be released next year. (AND)