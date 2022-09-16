Neither Lamborghini nor Ferrari, this is Gal Gadot’s most valuable car

Gal Gadot, one of today’s most prominent celebrities, shares a great passion for high-end cars. However, his most expensive vehicle is not from a classic brand like Lamborghini or Ferrari. Swipe to find out which is the most valuable car the actress drives!

September 15, 2022 8:50 p.m.

Gal Gadot, a celebrity recognized throughout the world, has established herself as one of the highest-grossing actresses of the moment. Her path to stardom was catapulted when she was part of several installments of the saga. fast and furiouswhere he shared filming with great actors such as Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel Y Paul Walkeramong others.

His career allowed him to access a great fortune, just for starring Red Noticewhere he performed with Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnsonthe Israeli took a bag of $20 million. Gadot shares a great passion for high-end cars And thanks to high salaries like this, he was able to add several of them to his garage.

In the vehicle collection of who will play the evil queen (the Evil queen) in live-action Snow White (Snow White), we can find different types of cars. from a small Mini Cooper S to a giant truck cadillac-escalade. The actress also owns a Jaguar F Type convertible, from a BMW X5M and of a Tesla Model X.

The latter has a market value of 140 thousand dollars. For this reason, we can say that Tesla Model X is Gal Gadot’s most valuable car. Considering the high salaries he receives for his profession, it is somewhat remarkable that his most expensive vehicle is not a classic brand like Lamborghini either ferrari.

The Model X of the one who gives life to wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe has two electric motors: one gives you front-wheel drive while the other gives rear wheel drive. Together, these generate a power of 671 horsepower to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

+ This is the Tesla Model X inside:

The dashboard of the Tesla Model X.