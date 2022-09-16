“My Batman is better than Ben Affleck’s”

‘Batman and Robin‘ is not exactly among George Clooney’s best films. The actor has referred to his portrayal as “terrible” on several occasions, and has gone so far as to take responsibility for almost “kill the batman franchise”, asking forgiveness. But recently she has wanted to joke about the matter stating that it is the best Batman, above Ben Affleck’s.

At a press conference at the Roybal Films & TV Magnet, Clooney began by stating that “when you think of an actor, you don’t think of their education or anything like that. In general. I mean, for example, you look at me and think, oh, he’s the best Batman!“

To the laughter and applause of those present, the protagonist of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ continued with the topic, asking a member of the audience who was the best Batman for him. The viewer replied that Ben Affleck, to which Clooney replied: “Ben Affleck? Really? ‘He has nothing to do against me!“, which caused even more laughter among the public.

While Ben Affleck seems attached to the character (or the character attached to him) and expected future appearances as Bruce Wayne in movies like ‘The Flash’ and ‘Aquaman 2’Clooney doesn’t seem interested in picking it up even though the DC multiverse might allow it. It is not the case of Michael Keatonfor example, that he is also expected to appear as a cameo in ‘The Flash’, and that he was going to be one of the protagonists of the canceled ‘Batgirl’ playing the batman again.

And, in case we had few Batman, we cannot forget the one from Robert Pattinson, who will return in a sequel to ‘The Batman’ after reaping great success at the beginning of the year, becoming one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

