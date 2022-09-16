Movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend

If you are one of those who do not know what to see, but want to take advantage of the weekend, we present some Netflix movies that have attracted attention.

‘The invisible agent’

Ryan Gosling is the “invisible agent” and Chris Evans is his deranged adversary in this Netflix/AGBO produced thriller directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Available worldwide July 22, on Netflix. Also starring Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney, with a screenplay by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The protagonist is former CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Recruited from a federal prison by his later superior, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was a prodigious hitman for the CIA.

But the tables have turned, and now Six is ​​in the crosshairs of Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former Agency colleague who will stop at nothing to take him down no matter how hard he hides. Luckily for Six, agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has her back. And she will need it.

‘wedding season’

Presents Asha Maurya is a career-oriented independent woman with no spare time, who has a mother who has created a profile for her daughter behind her back. When asha When she finds out, she asks the mother to delete said profile and she tells her that she will only do it if she agrees to date and attend weddings to find her Prince Charming, something that the young woman accepts.

‘adult love’

A couple seems to be living a perfect life after their son is declared healed from a prolonged illness. A woman discovers that her husband is cheating on her.

‘end of journey’

Brenda (Queen Latifah) has just been widowed and, after losing her job, she moves with her family to the other side of the country to start a new life. But along the way they become witnesses to a brutal murder at a motel.

‘The village of love’

Julie is a hopeless romantic who decides to take a trip to Verona (Italy) after experiencing a love breakup. There she meets Charlie, a charming and (annoyingly) attractive cynic but in somewhat adverse circumstances.

‘The boss’

Sofia (Cumelen Sanz), an ambitious young woman who works in a fashion multinational becomes pregnant without having planned it. Faced with the uncertainty of her future employment, she decides to share her situation with her boss, Beatriz de Ella (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón). But her superior makes an unusual proposal: to give her the son up for adoption and in exchange for her being able to continue her promotion within the company.

‘Broken Hearts’

Despite their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine with a troubled past, agree to marry only to share the benefits of military service. But when tragedy knocks on his door, the boundaries between reality and appearance become increasingly blurred.

‘The perfect family’

Lucía (Belén Rueda) is a woman for whom leading a model life and taking control of her life is the most important thing. Since she got married, she has focused all her efforts on taking care of her family, until achieving what for her is a perfect family.

However, his whole world begins to collapse with the arrival of Sara (Carolina Yuste), his son’s girlfriend; a young girl with great freedom and without mincing words who has a family very different from what Lucía always dreamed of as a political family. Now, Lucía must accept that the perfect family was not exactly what she thought.