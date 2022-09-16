Montes questioned the Rayados board after not going out to EuropeMediotiempo

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon. / 09.15.2022 19:01:52





After failed pass to European football this summer transfer market, the Rayados defender, Cesar Montesassured that he has kept his word with the institution and left in the air if the directive has done the same about what they fixed when he renewed his contract with the institution.

“You’ll have to ask them. I have fulfilled my wordit is clear that when I renewed I said that I wanted to leave something for the institution and we will have to ask them,” he said.

“My stability is with the institution, I have the goal of going to EuropeAlso everyone knows that A year ago I renewed, I kept my word and at that time many things were agreed upon. Although it did not happen on this occasion, we will see in these months”.

The Puppy thanked the interest that there was Dinamo Moscow and Espanyol Barcelonaclubs that wanted to sign him in the summer, but the negotiations did not come to fruition and will continue this semester in Monterrey.

About his last call to the Triwhere played the 90 minutes despite the fact that the club asked that he not have many minutes, mounts said no one can be denied wearing the National Team shirt.

“I don’t think a player can be denied representing his countryalthough he did come with covid and that is clear, he said it for prevention to be able to return and be in the best shape with the institution, ”he added.

