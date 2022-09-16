Mexican National Team, without permits for the FIFA Date – David Medrano

NO CONCESSIONS

As it is the last concentration of the team before announcing the final list, the coaching staff of the Mexican team wants to make the most of the time and therefore the intention is that the 31 summoned stay the entire concentration and that no one returns before their clubs. Normally, European teams with players who have just arrived at the institution suggest that they release them after the first match and that way they can continue their adaptation process. Sánchez (Ajax), Johan (Cremonese), Orbelín (AEK), Lainez (Braga) and Giménez (Feyenoord) are now in those conditions. The concentration begins between Sunday and Monday in Los Angeles, and ends on Tuesday of the following week at the end of the duel against Colombia in San José, California.

KNOWN

In Peru’s call to face Mexico next week in California, 11 soccer players who know Aztec football appear, in what will be Juan Reynoso’s debut as helmsman for the South Americans. Gallese (Veracruz), Advíncula (Lobos BUAP), Santamaría (Atlas), Abram (Blue Cross), Flores (Atlas), Cueva (Toluca), Cartagena (Veracruz), Yotún (Cruz Azul), Ruidiaz (Morelia) and Ormeño (Chivas), are the elements chosen by the strategist who have knowledge of Mexican soccer. The Peruvians, despite being eliminated for the World Cup in Qatar, have taken the game with all seriousness and for this reason they called up the stars they have, such as Lapadula (Cagliari), Zambrano (Boca Juniors), Tapia (Celta de Vigo) and López (Feyenoord).

DISCOVERY

For the fourth consecutive game, Ronaldo Prieto played as a central defender with Santos due to injuries to Doria and Torres. Prieto does not have training as a central defender, since his entire career was from midfield to the front, since both in Veracruz, where he debuted in the First Division, and in Tampico, he always served as an attacking midfielder or even as a forward. In Saints, he was sometimes used as a winger in a line of five. Faced with the losses of Doria and Torres, Fentanes decided to enable Prieto in that area trying to take advantage of the left-handed profile and the youngster has responded, although it is evident that the aerial game is difficult for him since his physique does not help him.

