Matt Hardy says we’re about to meet the ‘new’ Jeff Hardy



Jeff Hardy He is still away from the ring and continues to fight to solve his personal problems after being arrested last June for driving without a license and under the influence of alcohol. As a consequence, Jeff was suspended indefinitely from employment and salary.



Matt Hardy revealed last week that we will soon hear from his brother, although he did not reveal many more details. In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, in which he had the TNT Wardlow champion as a guest, Matt indicated that we will see a new version of Jeff Hardy when he makes his return to television, which will be expected soon.

“We’re getting closer to the point where we’ll meet the new Jeff. (Hardy) and we’ll find out his future and what he’s going to end up doing,” Matt stated. “I’m really excited because I feel like his mindset is like… he knows he has to make some changes and do the right thing. I think he’s at a point where he’s going to get it right this time. I’m excited to have him back and I think this would be awesome to wrestle with him again. It would be so much fun.”

Jeff Hardy played his last match on May 29 at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, where he teamed up with Matt to defeat The Young Bucks. At the time, it was rumored that The Hardy Boyz could become the company’s new Tag Team Champions, but Jeff’s arrest ended these plans.

