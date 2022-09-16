Marry Me – Marry Me, the film with Jennifer Lopez and Maluma arrives on Sky

Monday 19 September arrives on first tv MARRY ME – MARRY ME, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno and Sky Cinema 4K (and at 9.45 pm also on Sky Cinema Romance), streaming on NOW and available on demand. A modern love story – directed by Kat Coiro – which addresses the theme of celebrity, marriage and social media and stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. With them in the cast also star Maluma – in the film debut of her-hers, John Bradley, Chloe Colman and Sarah Silverman

The plot of the movie

Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is a successful singer, engaged to one of the hottest colleagues of the moment, Bastian, (Maluma) and they are one of the sexiest couples in the music scene. With the arrival of Kat and Bastian’s hit single, “Marry Me,” destined to climb all the charts, the two are also expected to marry in front of an audience of fans, in a ceremony that will be broadcast on multiple platforms.

Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a divorced high school math professor, was dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou, (Chloe Coleman) and her best friend Parker (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, of a betrayal suffered by Bastian, her life falls apart right on stage. As her intangible world dissolves, her gaze meets Charlie’s eyes, a face in the crowd. In a moment of overwhelming madness, Kat decides to marry Charlie. What comes to life as an impulsive reaction turns into an unexpected love story.