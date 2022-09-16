Marlene Dietrich: the angel that Germany hated

ANDn the last scene Marlene Dietrich shot in Berlin, when the film ends the blue angel, the actress sings a song whose lyrics seemed to be dedicated to a woman whom, throughout her life, she loved passionately and generously. “I am, from head to toe, made for love/Yes! That’s my world/And nothing else.” Was it just a coincidence or simply a twist of fate that would mark her life forever? On the very night of the premiere of the blue angel In Berlin, the film that made her a famous actress, Marlene left her country for America. Another twist of fate?

The legend and the myth, it is true, were born in Hollywood, the paradise of dreams. Never a great actress, Marlene arrived in the movie mecca determined to succeed and knowing that her Prussian upbringing could help her succeed.

