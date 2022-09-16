Marlene Dietrich: the angel that Germany hated

ANDn the last scene Marlene Dietrich shot in Berlin, when the film ends the blue angel, the actress sings a song whose lyrics seemed to be dedicated to a woman whom, throughout her life, she loved passionately and generously. “I am, from head to toe, made for love/Yes! That’s my world/And nothing else.” Was it just a coincidence or simply a twist of fate that would mark her life forever? On the very night of the premiere of the blue angel In Berlin, the film that made her a famous actress, Marlene left her country for America. Another twist of fate?

The legend and the myth, it is true, were born in Hollywood, the paradise of dreams. Never a great actress, Marlene arrived in the movie mecca determined to succeed and knowing that her Prussian upbringing could help her succeed.

in his memories I am, thank God, a Berliner, Marlene listed the Prussian virtues that helped make her the star she became: “Discipline, loyalty, work, obligation, self-control, and above all love of duty. Love of work when it is being done. And love of constant responsibility. Marlene, thanks to these principles, forged her career, staged it and manipulated it. With them she amazed her admirers, she enchanted her friends, she maddened her lovers and fueled hatred among her enemies.

The Nazis wanted to build a golden bridge for Marlene that would take her back to Berlin. She broke all ties with her country and applied for US citizenship



But the singularity of Marlene, the legend, has its origin in the films she shot under the direction of Josef von Sternberg. The German director of Jewish origin took her to America and got her a contract at Paramount. In the seven films they made together, Von Sternberg shaped the figure that would make Marlene a myth.

The Shanghai Express It was his biggest success. the devil is a woman it was the couple’s last clever prank, but also the worst public flop. The separation of the two artists, in 1935, marked the life of the actress until her death. And although all her friends believed that Marlene, thanks to her separation, could recover from the popularity crisis that she had suffered, she continued to cultivate her role as Grande Dame, wrapped in an aura of immorality that helped to create the myth.

But also Von Sternberg’s departure accelerated Marlene’s final divorce with Nazi Germany. According to her daughter, María Riva, shortly after the official news of the separation of the actress from her teacher, a messenger from the German consulate gave her, “by personal order” of Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, a clipping of a newspaper article applauding Marlene’s decision to ‘fire the Jewish director’, and very clearly inviting her to return to Germany to stop being a ‘tool of the Hollywood Jews’.

The Nazis wanted to build a golden bridge for Marlene that would take her back to the Reich and to Berlin. When the actress read the article, she alarmed all the studio staff and told them that, from that moment on, she would break all ties with her country and that she would apply for American citizenship, which she received in 1939. .

“When she spoke, my mother turned her head to the side, to prevent them from seeing her face. She was crying », her daughter Maria wrote about her in a well-known book about her mother.

Thus began the sad chapter of Marlene and the Germans, a chapter that prompted the actress to start her second career: she voluntarily enlisted to sing before the Allied soldiers. The actress always stressed that her personal struggle was with the Nazis and not with her compatriots, but it was in 1991, a year before her death, when Dietrich defined her anti-fascism with a brief phrase: “I did it out of a sense of decency” , said in an interview published by the magazine Der Spiegel. But her “sense of decency” made her a hated angel in her own country, a paranoid relationship.

Marlene’s other world was different. On the one hand, the permanent sexual provocation that she exerted around her. The world of the arts succumbed to her beauty, the most famous women of the time loved her and hated her. She made Hemingway, the great hunter and writer, one of her most ardent admirers. Machos like Gary Cooper, John Wayne, Maurice Chevalier and Jean Gabin were reduced to the status of mere lovers.

Marlene was also a noble and caring woman. “She was a kind of Mother Teresa, but with beautiful legs,” said Billy Wilder, recalling his friend.

Marlene’s beauty was seductive but cold. Her radiance was sensual and erotic, but it always seemed that reason prevailed over the woman. Marlene Dietrich was never a victim like Marilyn Monroe nor was she an eternal ‘Lady of the Camellias’ like Greta Garbo. Marlene was too proud and Prussian to accept defeat. Was it this aspect of her personality that convinced her to isolate herself from the world in her Paris flat?

Germany gave him an “honor salary” in the 1980s, but the money never came. She had promised in 1979 that no one would see her again and she ruthlessly fulfilled it.



By a fluke of fate, some friends found out, in the 80s, that the financial situation of the actress was critical. The German presidency agreed to grant her an “honorary salary,” but her money could never be transferred to Paris. Marlene, when she closed the doors of her apartment to the world, in 1979, she said that no one would ever see her again, no one. And she complied ruthlessly. Not even a diplomat from the German embassy, ​​who asked to see her with the mission of identifying her in order to grant her the salary she needed so much.

The three faces of the diva

The controversy over Marlene’s role in World War II and her fight against the Third Reich haunted her even after she died. Her compatriots never forgave that the actress sang for the allied troops when they were fighting against the German soldiers. But Marlene always used the same phrase to justify her presence on the war fronts in Africa and Europe: “I don’t hate the Germans. I hate Nazis.”

Time, however, heals the worst wounds. Eight years after her death, visitors to the Berlin Film Museum can enjoy the rare privilege of visiting three rooms dedicated to Marlene. When she was buried in the central cemetery in Berlin, the German government only sent a third-level official to her funeral. But Berlin in the 21st century has changed, and now the city has a Marlene Dietrich square and two luxury hotel bars are named after the most famous actress the city and country have ever had.

his last words

Marlene was consistent until the end of her days. When she decided to isolate herself from the world in her Paris apartment she built a small fortress of cushions, blankets and pillows in her bedroom, and closed the door to the world forever. The actress lived the last thirteen years of her life prostrated in her bed and accompanied by her memories and an inseparable bottle of whiskey.

But the diva never succumbed to senility and read everything that came into her hands with great interest: she always made notes about what she read. Her notes, written in block letters, were discovered among the actress’s belongings. They reveal her fierce struggle against being forgotten and show that her old age did not prevent her from wanting to remain a star.

“After visiting Kennedy, my mom held my husband’s panties up to his nose and said, ‘That smells.’ He’s the president of the United States. He’s been fantastic.”

Maria Riva, daughter of Marlene

On a photo of Jean Paul Belmondo the actress wrote: “Remember how beautiful it was!”. In a portrait of Meryl Streep, Dietrich vented her bitterness and wrote, “How ugly you can get!”

On top of an envelope containing a Nazi decoration she never received, Marlene wrote: “Hitler gave it to me in Tierra Verde.” An ironic comment, because the actress never met the dictator and she decided to choose American citizenship to be able to fight against the Third Reich.

The loves

Marlene was 61 years old when she visited John F. Kennedy at the White House. The meeting lasted half an hour and the outcome was described by the daughter of the actress in her book My mother, Marlene. “When my mom came back from Washington, she showed my husband some pink panties and he held them up to his nose and said, ‘Smells! He is the president of the United States. He has been fantastic.”

Marlene was generous with love and aroused passion between men and women. «I have two loves. You, and then you,” Jean Gabin wrote on a gold chain that can be seen at the Berlin Film Museum.

«I devour you. I smell you I spread cream on you. I caress you». The telegram written by Elisabeth Begner reflects Marlene’s other passion, a passion that she never hid. Hadn’t she been the lover of Greta Garbo and Mercedes de Acosta? “She was capable of breaking your heart just with her voice,” said Hemingway, the great American writer who always acknowledged her admiration for her “her dearest herb,” ​​as he used to affectionately call her. .