Lionel Messi and Mastercard for children’s health and education

The football legend Lionel Messi kicked off, together with Mastercardto a new fundraising campaign that it will promote sport and educational activities as driving forces for change in Italy, Spain and the UK. In fact, Messi will be in the company of international Ambassadors, Jordan Henderson, Giorgio Chiellini and Álvaro Morata, which will promote fundraising for the children of their respective countries. The campaign will be launched through a new commercial in which Messi reflects on how football has given him the opportunities that many children lack.

“The number of children in poverty across Europe has increased dramatically over the past decade. This amplifies educational inequalities and penalizes the future of the most disadvantaged girls, boys and adolescents, who pay the highest price. This partnership is a way to join forces and put our best resources at their service in order to realize their potential and help them build a brighter future “, said Giancarla Piseno, Marketing and Fundraising Director of Save the Children Italy.

In the attack center for children

Betweentaly, Spain and the United Kingdom the players will continue to promote the campaign in favor of children.

The Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini will launch the challenge to its fans with the aim of raising funds to allow children and adolescents from the most disadvantaged neighborhoods of some cities in Italy to access the educational centers in our Points of Light. These centers promote free access to educational activities, healthy eating and a wide range of sports and exercise activities, such as soccer, volleyball and sailing, to name a few, activities that would otherwise be completely inaccessible to those living in disadvantaged neighborhoods and without services.

Jordan HendersonLiverpool FC captain and England midfielder will be the promoter of the fundraising in support of children and young people up to 16 who live in disadvantaged conditions, allowing them to access free activities during the 2023 summer holidays. Donations will go to 600 families and over 1,000 children in Manchester and North Tyneside.

In Spain the striker of Club Atlético de Madrid and the Spanish national team, Álvaro Moratawill collect donations for to sustain 220 children in poverty and at risk of social exclusion. The holistic program will provide them with psychological support as well as the opportunity to play sports, cultivate values ​​and give free rein to their creativity.

The action of Mastercard

“In Mastercard we believe in doing well by doing good. It is critical for us that our technology and network fuel a positive impact that is sustainable, “he said Luca Fiumarella, Mastercard Head of Marketing Italy.

Mastercard supports fundraising by providing the technology to allow people to donate: for every euro donated, Mastercard will double that donation, up to a contribution of 300,000 euros. The campaign is part of Mastercard’s ‘Cause Enablement’, with which the company is transforming the world of digital donations to make it easier for charities to connect donors to causes, thanks to the possibility of being able to donate anywhere and without unpleasant interruptions.

Donations can be made through i social post of the Ambassadorsthe official UEFA Club Competitions online store on UEFA.com, and by clicking on links accessible through the social media channels of Mastercard and Save the Children and on Priceless.com.

To learn more, read the press release.