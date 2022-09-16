Like Brendan Fraser, these two actors also relaunched their careers.

The new movie The Whale has not yet come out, and the entire film world is already talking about the qualities of the story, but especially the triumphant return of actor Brendan Fraser, after it seems that his best moments have already passed.

Known for facing several leading roles in the 1990s, Fraser endeared himself to many fans thanks to his acting qualities, standing out for the theme of comedy and action, with the saga of The Mummy being his highest peak… until now.

The last few years have been total chaos for the 53-year-old American actor, as a result of several episodes that gradually turned off his artistic life. Depression, being overweight, a victim of sexual abuse, physical injuries and marital separation were some of the reasons for Brenda Fraser’s departure from the Hollywood universe. However, in recent days he received a six-minute ovation after his latest work was screened at the Venice film festival.

The Whale is Brendan Fraser’s new movie (The Whale)

It is already said that it will not be the only recognition due to his leading role in the film directed by acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky and there are even some who assure that he will be one of the main favorites to win the next edition of the Academy Awards. His triumphant return and overcoming so many vicissitudes reminds us of other stories of actors who knew how to rise up to once again dominate the entertainment world.

Robert Downey Jr

He became known in the eighties as many of the fashionable young gallants of the moment and everything indicated that his career was going to catapult as soon as possible, however, a strong drug addiction problem filled him with different personal problems and legal that generated, for example, being fired in 2022 from the successful series Ally McBeal.

No one wanted to work with him for a long time and everything indicated that despite being young the end of his career was just around the corner, however and thanks to an arduous detoxification process, Robert Downey Jr. was able to recover and returned to the top of the world to be able to face characters again in movies like Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, Good Night, and Good Luck, A Look into the Darkness and Memories of an Obsession, until he got the golden opportunity that turned him into a of the most important figures in the world when facing the superhero Tony Stark in Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. in “Iron Man” Photo: Facebook

Michael Keaton

He also established himself in the eighties as one of the best comedy actors in film and theater until in 1989 he was the lead actor in the mythical Batman alongside Jack Nicholson and the renowned American director, Tim Burton. His fame was furthered by the second installment of the masked vigilante story and acclaimed movies like Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown and Ron Howard’s The Paper.

Although in some interviews he assured that he himself decided to move away from the center of the scene, his participation in forgettable movies almost ruined his artistic life. His big comeback was Oscar-winning Birdman, practically making fun of himself by taking on a character who became an international icon for fighting crime in a rubber suit. The role returned the producers’ taste and was quickly considered in other titles such as Spotlight, The Founder, Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Trial of the Chicago 7.