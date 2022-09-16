What a chilero, the American producer and actor Leonardo Dicaprio congratulated Guatemala for protecting the forests that are for all humanity.

The American has been a guardian and protector of nature in the world and is always interested in protecting the environment.

Leonardo DiCaprio congratulated Guatemala for protecting the Mayan Biosphere

DiCaprio published on his Instagram account a video about the reforestation of the Mayan Biosphere and explains that in the mid-2000s, the Mayan Biosphere Reserve was threatened.

According to the actor, this was due to illegal cattle ranches, some linked to drug trafficking.

However, in recent years the protectors of the ecosystems have dedicated themselves to recovering the forest and expelling predators.

Description of the photo for visually impaired people: In the image a man holds a monkey’s hand. (Credit: Leonardo DiCaprio)

DiCaprio, a protector of nature in the World

Dicaprio has dedicated himself to protecting biodiversity, conserving forests and oceans, as well as bringing more attention to climate change.

A United Nations report published that the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation supports the world with more than 35 conservation projects that protect fragile ecosystems and key species.

A congratulations to the guardians of nature

The actor congratulated public entities for awarding 30-year contracts that will allow local communities to manage and restore forests, creating jobs and protecting nature.

So that DiCaprio posted: Congratulations to community organizations for protecting Guatemala’s forests for all humanity.

Description of the photo for people with visual disabilities: In the image a man in the jungle of Sierra Leone. (Credit: Leonardo DiCaprio)

The producer had already shown his interest in the country and with his foundation and fellow actor Arnold Schwarzenegger support the initiative to which Guatemala belongs.

Did you already know that in Guatemala.com we have a Telegram channel? Join at this invite link.







