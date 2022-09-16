Learn to prepare what Megan Fox prefers for her meals

Fox may not have a huge repertoire of movies under his belt, but what is certain is that he has one of the most envied figures in the world of acting, and his commitment to food is the basis for showing off his perfect slim figure. .

Megan fox She has dedicated herself to taking care of her body with a diet that allows her to minimize everything that could compromise her figure. Whether her diet is restrictive or not, we are not specialists to say so, but you can get a positive side from everything and from the diet of this renowned actress we will have a simple, delicious soup that helps with the figure.

Learn how to prepare what Megan Fox prefers for her meals.

To make this Japanese soup, called miso, and which Fox prefer in your lunches, you will need:

500 ml. Dashi Broth

2 tablespoons Miso paste (white or red)

1 tablespoon dried Wakame seaweed

Tofu Dice

Leek

Preparation:

Cut a little leek and reserve. Hydrate the wakame seaweed by placing it in a bwol with a little water, after hydrating, drain and reserve. In a pot add the dashi broth (click here to learn the recipe for this broth) and heat until it boils, turn off and place the miso paste mixing until dissolved.

Add the tofu, the seaweed and turn the heat back on until it begins to boil and serve while still hot with a little of the reserved leek.

To see the full recipe, click here.