Lala vs. Alpura: Which milk is better?

In the market of milkbrands like Lala Y Alpura They are one of the best known and consumed in Mexico; both have other brands that are also dedicated to the production of dairy products, for example, Nutrileche in the case of Lala. Is either of these two brands better? We’ll tell you next.

In terms of price, Lala milk is a little cheaper, as it costs 24.50 pesos per liter, while Alpura milk costs 27 pesos at Wal-Mart. But as far as quality is concerned, the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco) has already analyzed both brands in a study.

Which milk is better, Alpura or Lala?

According to a study published in the Consumer Magazinein June 2022, both milks have similar amounts of protein, fat, carbohydrates and energy content; coupled with the fact that the average price of both is 24 pesos per liter. The two products are added with vitamins A and D.

Alpura milk data, according to Profeco:

Protein: 8.61 grams per 250 ml.

Fat: 9.05 grams per 250 ml.

Carbohydrates: 11.36 grams per 250 ml.

Energy content: 161 kilocalories per 250 ml.

Lala milk data, according to Profeco:

Protein: 8.47 grams per 250 ml.

Fat: 9.05 grams per 250 ml.

Carbohydrates: 11.42 grams per 250 ml.

Energy content: 161 kilocalories per 250 ml.

Profeco determined that for every liter of milk, Alpura provides 34.4 grams, while Lala provides 33.9 grams. Both brands are the ones that provide the most protein to their consumersaccording to the Consumer Magazine, this is above brands such as Nutri, Sello Rojo or even Liconsa milk.

Neither the Alpura milk nor the Lala milk presented irregularities, apart from the fact that they meet health quality standards, according to the study… so it would be a tie. It is important that milk containers are kept refrigerated after being opened, in addition to checking the expiration date before purchase.

In the NOM-051-SCFI/SSA1-2010 It is established that milk brands must meet the following requirements: name or business name. list of ingredients, net content, batch, expiration date, nutritional information, indications of conservation and veracity of the information, requirements that both Lala and Alpura meet.