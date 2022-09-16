Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner cuddle with True & Dream in Christmas pajamas for the new photo shoot

Image credit: (Photo: Children’s Place)

Khloe Kardashian And Kris Jenner they are ready for Christmas (or should we say “Krismas”)! The mother-daughter duo posed in Christmas-themed pajamas with Khloe’s daughter, 4 Trueand True’s cousin, 5 years old To dreamwhose parents are Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna, in a photo the momager, 66, shared on Sept. 15. The lovely quartet was seated on a marble staircase flanked by a beautiful wreath and surrounded by presents wrapped in red, gold and white wrapping paper. Their pajamas were all matching and were decorated with blue, red, green and white striped patterns, some of which included reindeer prints. True upped the cuteness by sporting a Santa hat, while Dream wore reindeer ears.

Kardashian Christmas photo
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is ready for Christmas in the new collaboration with the brand (Photo: The Children’s Place)

In another photo from the fun family photo shoot he was obtained from HollywoodLife, Khloe, 38, and her mini-me transformed into a different matching pajama printed with colorful holiday-themed words like “cheer”, “joy” and “cheer”. True was standing on a soft white bed, while Khloe was standing on the wooden floor beside her. Next to them was a white Christmas tree decorated with gold, silver, and white ornaments. Gifts of gold and white were stuffed under the tree. True she must have been a good girl this year!

Kardashian Christmas photo
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson pose in a Christmas-themed white room (Photo: The Children’s Place)

Kris revealed that the photos were for their collaboration with children’s clothing retailer, The Children’s Place. “Nothing better than working with my @khloekardashian, True and Dream on this campaign!” she wrote on Instagram. “You all know I’m all for Christmas and I’m OBSESSED with @childrensplace matching family jammies !!”

Dream and True seems to be a natural fit for the campaign, as the two cousins ​​are constantly together. For example, they held a dance recital in June, after which Khloe posted some selfies with them and even clips from their show. “Today was amazing! Our girls gave their first dance recital and they were perfection !!!! ” she exclaimed in the caption. Then, in July, Khloe posted more selfies with them on a family trip to Turks and Caicos.

Maybe, Dream and True will meet for some official family photos for Kardashian’s biannual Christmas card!

