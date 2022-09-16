Kendall Jenner looks in a tank top to copy
Divisive fashion leader par excellence, either you love it or you hate it. Indeed there are those who consider undershirt as absolutely inappropriate, consequence of an unflattering nineteenth-century inheritance. But there are also who, how Kendall Jennerconsiders it the passepartout of the summer and the first weeks of autumnpractical, comfortable and versatile how. Just scroll through the timeline of memories, to see those nineties of “less is more” resurface, where a simple white ribbed tank top it was a very successful symbol of style. Because fashion is like this, it plunders here and there, from art, from the street, from society and (re) interprets, transforms. Thus, it happens that she takes the most basic of undergarments and takes it to the Olympus of glamor. And the American super model and influencer intercepts trends perfectly and she could not remain indifferent to the minimal charm of tank top. Where, it must be said, is the master of styling, that is to say the art of knowing how to cleverly mix a simple and super casual garment and for this very reason multifaceted. In the gallery ten (highly replicable) looks from which to take inspiration to wear this must have not only in summer, as Kendall Jenner teaches.
A mix between the 90s and 2000s: the dry style of the white tank top meets the fragmented Zero Years of platform sandals. All this, made ultra-modern by the comfortable allure of the emerald green trousers.
Wardrobe essentials: gray tank top, slim fit denim and a nice pair of black loafers.
Easy and extremely effective. The oversized shirt – comfortable, welcoming – to steal from his wardrobe and make it hyper feminine with a total white tank top
Mitigating the audacity of an otherwise too low-cut top is not only possible but it is also a detail that makes the ensemble much more original. To be done with embroidered trousers (like Kendall) but also with the simplest of jeans.
Elegant, refined, hyper sexy: this is the maxi blazer suit, white top and leather pants. All strictly black. The brilliant note to be entrusted to a golden choker.
The clash / meeting between the fluffy cardigan and the micro top is simply to be copied, especially in autumn.
