Kendall Jenner looks in a tank top to copy

Divisive fashion leader par excellence, either you love it or you hate it. Indeed there are those who consider undershirt as absolutely inappropriate, consequence of an unflattering nineteenth-century inheritance. But there are also who, how Kendall Jennerconsiders it the passepartout of the summer and the first weeks of autumnpractical, comfortable and versatile how. Just scroll through the timeline of memories, to see those nineties of “less is more” resurface, where a simple white ribbed tank top it was a very successful symbol of style. Because fashion is like this, it plunders here and there, from art, from the street, from society and (re) interprets, transforms. Thus, it happens that she takes the most basic of undergarments and takes it to the Olympus of glamor. And the American super model and influencer intercepts trends perfectly and she could not remain indifferent to the minimal charm of tank top. Where, it must be said, is the master of styling, that is to say the art of knowing how to cleverly mix a simple and super casual garment and for this very reason multifaceted. In the gallery ten (highly replicable) looks from which to take inspiration to wear this must have not only in summer, as Kendall Jenner teaches.