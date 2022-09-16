Keanu Reeves’ favorite wine and tapas during his getaway to Spain

In addition to being Neo in Matrixto star one of the most talked about video games in recent years, and to become the most dog-friendly of television by embodying John WickKeanu Reeves He is one of those famous people that we would love to find walking the streets of any Spanish city.

By chance of fate, or perhaps because Andalusia is a wonderful place to mark a getaway, the good Keanu Reeves has been seen by surprise on the streets of Jerez de la Fronterain Cadiz , and from a town in Seville, Dos Hermanas.

I did it for visit the Circuit of Jerez and was enjoying the track for a couple of days with the organizer Motorsport lifestyle. In that time she has been seen walking around Jerez with a group of friends and enjoying one of the best products of the city of Cadiz: the fine . On her walk she stopped at a bar to enjoy this fantastic wine and had time to take photos with the fans in the Plaza de Mamelón, although she did ask them to be discreet so that her visit would not turn into a crazy fan.

You don’t always get the chance to see a ‘biker’ like the Canadian actor in action at our facilities. #KeanuReeves, which for 2 days rolled with the organizer Motorsport lifestyle. We know that she had fun and really liked the @circuitodejerez Thanks for the photo! pic.twitter.com/W0a2wVpY6e – Circuit of Jerez-Ángel Nieto (@circuitodejerez) September 10, 2022

The obligatory stop of Keanu Reeves to eat the tomato of Conil

On Wednesday night, Reeves and his gang enjoyed dinner in the Mamelón plaza, specifically at Bar Bocarambo. The owners affirm that he tasted a stewed rice, a Caprese salad grilled meats such as Iberian pieces and entrecote, but “what they liked the most was the tomato from Conil and the sherry vinegar“. All washed down with red wine and of course, with sherry.





Keanu Reeves’ favorite wine in Jerez

He had time the next day to enjoy a winery and on Thursday night he enjoyed a dinner in the neighborhood of San Miguel, specifically in ATUVERAa restaurant where he enjoyed traditional tapas from the area and Samaruco a red from Bodega Luis Pérez made with 50% Syrah and 50% Petit Verdot grapes.

It is made in the heart of Jerez del Corchuelo and its balanced blend of grapes makes it a concentrated, powerful and silky red at the same time, which he loved. according to this local media .

PGI Cadiz. Samaruco 2020. 50% Syrah, 50% Petit verdot





A bonus: the express visit of Keanu Reeves to Dos Hermanas in Seville

After the visit to Jerez, the Canadian actor made a stop at Dos Hermanas, a town in Seville, and the place where he decided to have dinner was Los Baltazares, a tapas restaurant where Keanu did not hesitate to pose with all the employees and with several diners.

Great night in Baltazares with the great Actor Keanu Reeves, thank you for your humility and closeness. pic.twitter.com/LwYXFj3DG2 – The Baltazares (@losbaltazares) September 10, 2022

We spent a very pleasant evening yesterday at Dos Hermanas, (Seville).

It was a shocking surprise to coincide at dinner with Keanu Revees…! (Matrix, John Wik…)

Something that can only happen to you in the restaurant @losbaltazares !!👏👏😊

Congratulations on your professionalism Javier 👍 pic.twitter.com/D4pUcBmXlE — J. Enric Millo Rocher (@EnricMillo) September 10, 2022

On the Andalusian tour, the actor has not only enjoyed the motorcycles, but also the wonderful local gastronomy its excellent local wines and the music and culture that permeate Jerez de la Frontera.

Photos | John Wick