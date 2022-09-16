Katy Perry confesses that she is working on a new album

katy perry is back. The American artist is preparing for her return to music. A return that will be in style and that her fans from all over the world are impatiently waiting for, after all this time in which she has left her career in music away from her.

It has been the American singer herself who has revealed her return to music. During an interview with Drew Barrimore on her show, the artist has confessed that she is currently completely immersed in her new musical project.

In this way, it is the first news of new music from the singer since the release of Smiletheir seventh studio album. An album that was a success all over the world and after which, he decided to step away from the spotlight for a while.

INFO | @Katy Perry revealed in a recent interview for the TV show @DrewBarrymoreTV who will do a new album and world tour soon!pic.twitter.com/T8k7spul21 — KATY PERRY SPAIN (@Spain_KatyPerry) September 13, 2022

During The Drew Barrimore Show, Katy Perry has opened up about her upcoming musical plans: “I’ll probably write and record a new album soon and do a world tour afterward, which is going to be great.”said the artist very excited, also revealing the news of her new world tour.

“I have enough songs to put on a big show, which everyone between the ages of 8 and 80 can enjoy. Those songs have taken me all over the world, and I’ve already had three world tours on me»added the artist.

Katy Perry also opened up about the need to return to the stage for both her and her fans: “I need to get back on the road, because the world is constantly changing and there are new fans every day”. In this way, he confirmed his long-awaited return to music, something that he will combine with his facet as a businesswoman.