Katie Holmes dark lady with very short hair and black dress!

New cut or wig? Katie Holmes’s transformation with short black hair certainly does not go unnoticed!

Many stars on the front row for the fashion shows of the New York Fashion Week SS 2023 from Madonna to Anne Hathaway. The former Dawson’s Creek actress for the Tom Ford Spring Summer 2023 fashion show has allowed herself a change of look. A real one dark lady in total black, from very short raven black hair to the long wraparound dress with hood. A twist of look? Most likely this is a stage wig to complete the runway outfit.

Here are the photos and the look of Katie Holmes for Tom Ford!

KATIE HOLMES, NEW LOOK WITH SHORT BLACK HAIR

It’s been a while since Katie Holmes played the role of cute little Joey in Dawson’s Creek. For the Tom York fashion show on the occasion of the New York Fashion Week spring summer 2023, the actress showed off a true dark lady look. Here she is with hair extra short black and with mini fringe asymmetrical sticking out of her hooded dress. Wig or new short winter haircut? What is certain is that Katie Holmes has attracted the flashes of photographers and professionals to herself!

BLACK HAIR AND HOODED DRESS

At the Tom Ford show, Katie said no to flashy, colorful dresses and her classic brown hair. Here she is with long black dress and wrap with hood that hid the new hair look with black tint and very short bangs. The Tom Ford look from head to toe in total black is studied in detail to give the actress a mysterious and dark appeal!

SHORT BLACK HAIR WITH FRINGE

Looking for haircuts with bangs? We take a cue from actress Katie Holmes who combines a very dark and intense black color with a micro fringe asymmetrical and carried on one side of the forehead!

ALL KATIE HOLMES SHORT HAIR LOOKS

We have seen Katie Holmes with short black hair but it is not the first time that the actress has decided to give us a cut! Here are the photos of the actress with pixie cut with side tuft!

PIXIE CUT AND LATERAL CUFF

Here is Tom Cruise’s ex-wife with cut hair pixie cut with a jaunty and youthful tone with tuft longer side!

PIXIE CUT WITH SIDE STRIPE

In another shot taken from her Instagram profile, the actress shows off short hairi always with tuft e side line and lock curled behind the ear!

We invite you to discover all the most beautiful short haircuts ever in 100 images!

Do you like Katie Holmes’ dark lady look with short black hair and long hooded dress? We await your opinions!

