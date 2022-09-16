Johnny DeppAmber Heard

One of the most controversial cases in Hollywood in recent months has been the legal battle for defamation between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The Fairfax trial, which began in mid-April, gave a lot to talk about before the summer, both because of the details of their relationship that Depp and Heard revealed and the debate that was generated in society about the truth of what the interpreters exposed the trial and subsequent verdict.

For this reason, although it seems that it is still too early to carry it out, it is not surprising that the Tubi platform, together with the production company MarVista Entertainment, has decided to release a film based on this trial so followed by everyone. The platform and the production company have announced that the controversial defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will become a feature film and that it will be titled: Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

The judicial battle between Depp and Heard will hit small screens on September 30 Steve Helber / AP

As reported Variety this Friday, the movie stars Mark Hapka (parallels, Days of Our Lives) in the role of Johnny Depp and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as Amber Heard. The aforementioned medium specialized in the audiovisual world has also published that this fiction will premiere on September 30 in Tubi. In addition to the two lead actors, Melissa Marty (Station 19) joins the cast as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig (Law & Order True Crime) plays Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft.

A film about the Fairfax trial

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial follows the complicated relationship, both in and out of court, of Depp and Heard. Above all, it will focus on the dramatization of the defamation trial that began in mid-April of this year and ended on June 1. Following the trial, the jury found that Amber Heard had defamed Depp by alluding to the domestic violence allegations against him in a December 2018 op-ed on Washington Post. In addition, the jury also found Depp responsible for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his lawyer in the TheDailyMail in April 2020.





According to Tubi’s chief content officer, Adam Lewinson, the film’s imminent release is due to Tubi and MarVista accelerating production on the feature film “to give a timely glimpse of a story that has become part of the cultural ethos, offering a unique picture of what millions of people saw in the headlines over the summer.”

The film is written by Guy Nicolucci (TheDailyShow), directed by Sara Lohman (secrets in the forest) and is executive produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew.