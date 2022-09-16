Jesús Corona describes his discussion with Iván Morales as a misunderstanding

At the end of the match against León, Corona and Morales faced each other and their teammates had to separate them

MEXICO — The euphoria in Blue Cross for the agonizing triumph he achieved over Lion in duel on Day 16, disappeared for a few moments, after Jesus Crown and Ivan Morales They faced each other on the way to the dressing room. However, in the words of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrezinterim technical director of La Maquina, and in the voice of the Mexican goalkeeper himself, it was all a misunderstanding.

This conflict arose after the match against the emerald squad came to an end, at which time Jesus Crownas captain of Blue Crossasked his teammates to meet at the center of the field to thank the support of his fans, an indication that everyone complied with at the time, with the exception of the Chilean Ivan Moralesa situation that caused the anger of the goalkeeper, who went to look for the Andean striker to claim his attitude, but the conflict did not escalate thanks to the intervention of Jorge García, who calmed the goalkeeper, and Erik Lira, who did the same with the attacker.

“There was nothing, simply the euphoria around the end of the match, of what happened there, simply of the intensity with which it is played, but there is nothing. They talked downstairs, as it should be and the situation was simply fixed , there was nothing more to say, a misunderstanding and nothing more”, were the words of the goalkeeper Jesus Crownwho offered his version of the events before the representatives of the press after the valuable victory that La Maquina achieved over Lion in the Aztec stadium.

Iván Morales and Jesús Corona argued at the end of the match against León. imago7

At a press conference, Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierreztechnical director of Blue Crosswas also questioned about said event in which two elements of his squad were involved, but the cement strategist agreed that everything had been fixed immediately in the locker room.

“Remember that you finish a game, you have different reactions, different situations, each player lives a different world in that sense beyond the joy that the team wins. It was just a misunderstanding, we already talked about it, it has already been solved, we are more united than ever. When they told me that it happened, we fixed it right there and absolutely nothing happened,” assured the ‘Foal’who has the sky blue squad in tenth place in the table, with 18 points.