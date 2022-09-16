Jennifer Lawrence Gives ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel Cast Simple Advice

Jennifer Lawrencestar of hits like don’t look up and the saga of The Hunger Gameshave a tip for the distribution that will be added to the prequel. titled Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, will take us several decades earlier in the history of Panem, telling us a story based on the new novel by Suzanne Collins. Lawrence, who embodied Katniss Everdeenhas a very simple advice to the members of the casting (it goes Film Updates).

Lawrence wants the prequel cast to enjoy themselves and not be overwhelmed by the scale of the production.

The new movie will focus on the origins of Coriolanus Snow, a nobleman from a run-down family who went from being one more piece of the aristocracy of the great capital of Panem to becoming the ultimate villain and representative of this cruelty that brings together various chosen ones from the different districts to face each other in a duel. to dead. The production, which will premiere in November 2023, has Rachel Zegler, Lucy Gray Baird, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrs Rivera and Jason Schwartzman or Viola Davis among his biggest names, with Francis Lawrence returning to direct.







“ You are going to have a good time: have fun and do not worry about anything

The actress, who a few days ago complained about the lack of equality in Hollywood salaries, wanted to take advantage of her time in the Toronto International Film Festivalto offer advice to the actors of Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. “Oh, you mean the prequel? Look, they’re all going to have a good time. My advice is: just have fun, don’t worry about a thing”, explained the interpreter, whose career skyrocketed after her participation in this million-dollar saga. It remains to be seen if Lionsgate manages to replicate the success with this late prequel based on the Collins novel and if some of the lesser-known members of the main cast manage to make the leap to other productions.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents It will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.