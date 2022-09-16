Jacob Elordi will play Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s next film

After the success of the biopic Elvis by Baz Luhrmann starring Austin Buttler, there’s a new movie called priscillawhich will be directed by Sofia Coppola and will be based on the memoirs of the wife of singer Elvis Presley.

On this occasion, Sofia Coppola’s next film will star actor Jacob Elordibest known for his role as Nate Jacobs on the series euphoria which stars alongside actresses Zendaya, Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney.

Secondly, the 25-year-old actor will share credits with actress Cailee Spaeny, who will play Priscilla PresleyElvis’s wife, being a surprising choice by Coppola, since the actress barely has a couple of years of experience.

Several users identify Cailee Spaeny for her appearance in the HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown Along with Kate Winslet, therefore, this would be his first leading role on the big screen.

What will Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ be about?

As we already mentioned, the Priscilla movie will be directed and written by Sofia Coppola, being produced by A24 and a direct adaptation of the autobiography elvis and mepublished in 1985, a book that became a New York Times bestseller.

In said book, Elvis’s wife, Priscilla Presley, recounts her experiences with the king of rockbeing one of the best-selling works of that time.

Additionally, on this new Elvis film, Sofia Coppola will work with photographer Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack, and art direction by Tamara Deverell.

According to the magazine Variety, the film will begin shooting in Toronto this fall. For his part, the actor Jacob Elordi announced the news through social networks, so we could have some advances in the production of his new character.

