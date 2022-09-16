install these 3 free IPTV programs
The consumption of content via streaming through various platforms is becoming more widespread. In this way we can watch movies, series, documentaries or sports through television channels from all over the world. For all this the IPTV programs They play a very important role, as I’m sure many of you already know.
When we talk about IPTV or Internet ProtocolTV, we are actually referring to the methods used by operators around the globe for their customers to access their online television package. Here we also find additional functions similar to those that we can find on streaming platforms such as Netflix and the like. From this we can precisely deduce that we have the possibility of accessing IPTV content both legally and illegitimately. In fact, behind these internet services there is a whole network of providers and users that does not stop growing.
Obviously, the interest of consumers in this type of online content is increasing. In addition, we have several ways to access this content that we are talking about, for example, through m3u lists that give us direct access to a multitude of channels. For this we can use a series of programs, as we will show you below. The proliferation of illegal IPTV services It has not stopped spreading in recent times. All this despite the efforts of different sectors for its closure and disappearance. A clear example of all this can be found in the recent blockade of one of the best-known services to watch sports in our country.
Specifically, we are referring to the blockade that the popular AceStream website of this type suffered a few days ago, which we can no longer access. But there are many other proposals, both legitimate and not so legitimate, to reproduce contents through IPTV. It is for all this that we are going to talk about some interesting free programs that will help you with these tasks.
Kodi
Here we find a popular open source multimedia center that will be of great help to us to access IPTV services. We can use it on all kinds of operating systems and devices, including TVs based on AndroidTV. To achieve the objective that we are looking for here, we only have to install the complement called PVR IPTV Simple Client.
Next, we will have the possibility to add the corresponding URL of the m3u list that we want to visualize here. In addition to saying that this is a program full of functions to work with all kinds of multimedia content.
VLC
On the other hand, this is one of the most popular multimedia players in the world that also allows us to play local content and internet videos through using the IPTV protocol. In this case it is worth knowing that we achieve all this without installing additional plugins. If something characterizes this multimedia application, it is the stability that it offers us and the enormous compatibility with all kinds of formats that it supports. Therefore, it can be considered one of the most interesting options when it comes to accessing IPTV content.
5KPlayer
Another interesting option in this same sense is found with 5KPlayer. At first it is a complete multimedia player compatible with multiple formats. It also focuses on working with DVDs and music files of all kinds. Obviously we can also use it to play IPTV content. This is something that we can achieve here both through direct Internet links, and using m3u lists or M3U8.