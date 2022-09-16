Inauguration of the General Hospital of Medical Specialties in Sonora

The Governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, inaugurated the new General Hospital for Medical Specialties that required an investment of three billion pesos from the State and the Federation, to benefit thousands of patients in various municipalities of the region.

The Sonora president recognized the former governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano, who carried out the management and touched the beginning of this work, which managed to materialize with the support of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Ministry of Health in Sonora (SSA) announced that from the opening, outpatient services, allergology, sports medicine and rehabilitation, neurology and dermatology will be available; and as new areas of attention, psychology, psychiatry, epidemiology, with a department of nutrition, pathology and endocrinology.

Also, preventive medicine, blood sample collection points, dental office, social work, imaging, blood donation station and diagnostic aids and cabinets.

He stressed that other services will be added, such as major surgery, critical medicine, emergencies, pain, wound and stoma clinic, spirometry, among others.

The Ministry of Health highlighted that this new General Specialty Hospital, due to the anticipated high demand for services and care, will have 170 beds, 10 operating rooms, an isolated burn area, and organ and tissue transplants.

The space of the new hospital has more than 35 thousand square meters of construction, in addition to the parking area.

With the opening of this new hospital, thousands of Sonorans will benefit, since each of the services will be available to those who have the least, the most vulnerable people in the state of Sonora.

The new General Specialty Hospital is located at the intersection of Luis Donaldo Colosio and Carlos Quintero Arce boulevards; For more information, consult the website salud.sonora.gob.mx