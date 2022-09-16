“I started using opiates at 13”

Demi Lovato started using drugs and alcohol at the age of 13.

During an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer recounted the origin of her long and painful substance addiction, which began after a car accident for which she was prescribed opiate-based pain medications.

“I first started experimenting when I was 12 or 13,” she told host Alexandra Cooper. “I had been in a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn’t think she had to hide those drugs from a 13-year-old girl, but I had already started drinking at that age. I was a victim of bullies and that was a way to escape ».

Mother Dianna hid the pills after realizing the abuse by her young daughter.

Demi confided that she consumed liters and liters of alcohol in her teens. She once even went so far as to steal beer from her stepfather’s refrigerator: “That was a serious alarm bell.”

A few years later came the first experience with cocaine. “At 17, I took cocaine for the first time. I liked him a lot, but after I turned 18 I was already in a rehabilitation center ».

During her early rehab period, Demi was treated for substance abuse, eating disorders, and self-harm.

In June 2018, the singer had a bad relapse after six years of total sobriety; the following month she was rushed to hospital for an overdose, which was about to cost her her life.