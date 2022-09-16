How to deflate the body and lose weight in a month?

Any time is always a good time to acquire good eating and sports habits. However, when special dates such as birthdays, anniversaries or trips to the beach are approaching, the purposes of maintaining a healthy diet to have a toned and healthy body become more latent.

To achieve this goal, in just 30 days, It is important to resort to methods that help deflate and detoxify the body from excesses, in order to lose extra kilos. Therefore, the web portal she recommends implementing a healthy eating and exercise plan in your daily routine. A good diet aims to ensure that the body is well hydrated in order to avoid fluid retention and that foods with a high caloric value are dispensed with. Regarding exercise, the ideal is to combine cardio exercises with explosive strength to achieve the desired goal.

Marta Vallejo, nutritionist and dietitian at the Medical Option Clinic, assured for the Elle portal that “30 days is more than enough to lose weight”. Thus, the nutritionist advises losing between 0.5 and 1kg of body fat.

“For example, if we exercise we may be losing fat, however, the weight will not change initially (it is due to the development of muscle mass, but it is something momentary and positive)” Vallejo said.

In this sense, to expressly reduce measures, Vallejo It is recommended to increase the consumption of certain foods and decrease that of others.as well as beginning to integrate some healthy habits into the routine and eliminate others:

Increase the consumption of vegetables, fruits, water, legumes, cardioprotective fats, healthy cooking and reduce the number of meals.

Practice more exercises and have a more active life, with activities that help lose calories.

Avoid or reduce the consumption of sugar, refined products, soft drinks, salt, sweeteners, refined flour and fried foods.

Meals should not be skipped, as this can affect some parts of the body and can cause serious illness.

Breakfast: The ideal is to consume a dairy, cereal/protein and/or vegetable, that is, it can be whole for breakfast, a glass of milk and whole-grain toast with fresh cheese and arugula.

Lunch: The central meal of the day should be composed of a vegetable, protein and/or cereal with fruit. It is advisable to consume garpazho, salmon with lemon and a portion of fresh strawberries.

Dinner: For the final meal of the day, the ideal is to consume vegetables and a protein.

Now, it is important to keep in mind that meals between meals are also important because they help maintain the body’s energy. Thus, It is advisable to consume whole grains, fruit or healthy fats such as natural yogurt with nuts.

Other tricks to lose weight in 30 days

In addition to eating a healthy diet and practicing regular exercise, the nutritionist reveals some tricks that will help this process: