How to deactivate, remove or eliminate Telcel voicemail in Mexico

We had already talked to you before about how you can remove the voicemail notification from Telcel, Movistar and ATT&T with a few simple steps. This way you can keep the voicemail service that the operators offer when you have requested calls, but you will get rid of the annoying notification that usually stays in the notification bar.

Now we are going to show you how you can deactivate Telcel’s voicemail once and for all if you do not use this service.

How to remove the Telcel voicemail service

To deactivate, remove or eliminate the voicemail in Telcel, you only have to follow a few simple steps that will not require more than two minutes.

To start we must go to the official website of Mi Telcel and log in with our 10-digit number and our password.

Then you just have to go to the services section > active services tab > select smart mailbox > accept the terms and conditions > finally click on deactivate mailbox

You can also do this simple operation from the app for Android and iOS following the same steps.





Ready, as you can see in just a couple of minutes we can deactivate the voicemail service without major complications. Remember that you can also use the code ##002# to deactivate call forwarding and thus avoid being spied on by unknown numbers.