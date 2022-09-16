How much does it cost to study Mark Zuckerberg’s career at Harvard? | Harvard Scholarships | lrtm | answers

In the top of the most requested and recognized universities worldwide, it always stands out Harvard, one of the most prestigious and oldest study houses in the United States. The educational institution of 386 years It is located in the state of Massachusetts and personalities such as John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, Natalie Portman, Tommy Lee Jones, and even the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, have passed through its facilities. The latter did not finish the race Computer’s science up to 12 years later. In this note we tell you about Harvard costs, scholarships and exams.

Mark Zuckerberg is considered one of the brightest minds on the planet, since at the age of 19 he developed an application that allowed him to socialize over the internet with other Harvard classmates. A year later he created the social platform we know today as Facebook. Later, at 23, he was already a billionaire running the most popular company of all time.

Although the project would probably never have come to light, without the programming basics that he learned in his first months at Harvard. In 2004, the website initially called “Thefacebook” was launched by Zuckerberg together with his four roommates (Andrew MacCollum, Chris Hughes, Dustin Moskovitz and Eduardo Saverin). All these young people would have worked for months for the development of Facebook.

What does the Computer Science career consist of?

The Computer Science career is associated with applied mathematics. Applicants to this branch are dedicated to studying databases, information architecture, programming languages, computer security, artificial intelligence, application development, building software systems, among others. Undoubtedly, a great alternative for the contribution of technologies, improvements and innovations that can arise through the Internet.

What is the cost of studying a degree at Harvard?

Being one of the most internationally recognized universities, it is also one of the most expensive. This means that you will have to invest thousands of dollars a year in the student’s studies. The following amounts were indicated by Harvard student Javier Chamorro Matilla through his YouTube channel Jota Chamorro. If you want a more personalized one you can do it by entering this link.

Tuition and fees: $55,587

Accommodation: $11,705

Food: $7,236

Medical insurance: $4,040

Personal expenses: $3,500

Approximate airfare: $1,500

Total inversion: $83,568 (annual and without scholarship).

Harvard was founded in 1636 and is the oldest institution of higher learning in the US. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

What types of scholarships exist?

According to Chamorro, US universities manage various types of scholarships such as those awarded for financial need or merit. Likewise, it should be noted that the percentage of admission to scholarships at Harvard is 3.43%.

Scholarships for need : Harvard University offers the need-blind scholarship, which considers family income to calculate the value of the scholarship. The CSS Profile is used to record the applicant’s parents’ income, property, and other assets. This serves to analyze each case independently. “They give a scholarship that adjusts to what you can afford, they make money not be an obstacle,” says Jota Chamorro.

merit scholarships: These are awarded only to those who have been recognized with extracurricular activities, prizes, contests and good grades. It may vary according to the conditions of the university.

Scholarship application: expenses and exams

The scholarship application and the requirements that this entails are not cheap at all. Here we detail some of them.

SAT College Board Test: $80

TOEFL Exam: $245

Application submission to Harvard: $80

These values ​​are approximate and may vary over time.

Keep in mind that if you have financial problems to pay these fees, there are universities that can offer facilities or cover these expenses.

What are Harvard scholarships like?

In addition, the young youtuber added that the Harvard website shows some estimates in percentages of young people who receive scholarships and whose income is less than $65,000 per year.