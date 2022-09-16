Gran Turismo: Stranger Things’ David Harbor signs for Neill Blomkamp’s film

The Last of Us premiere his HBO series in 2023, twisted metal advances with new signings, in March a series of God of War of Amazon with the creative team of TheExpanse, Horizon make the jump to series, Ghost of Tsushima be directed by the director of John Wick and Gravity Rush will have animation film. There is another production underway: the movie of Grand Touringwhich has already found its star, actor David Harbour.

As reported The Hollywood ReporterHarbor has signed on to star in the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions adaptation of the racing video game developed by Polyphony Digital. The actor is especially known for giving life to Jim Hopper in the series stranger things from Netflix, but he was also Hellboy in the 2019 movie or Red Guardian in Black Widow from Marvel -repeat on Thunderbolts 2024-, in addition to appearing in movies like Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace either suicide squadamong other.

Grand Touring is directed by Neill Blomkamp, ​​usually associated with science fiction productions (District 9, Elysium, chappie) with story by Jason Hall (american sniper) and Zach Baylin (The Williams Method). It is based on the true story of a teenager who fulfills his wish to become a Nissan champion and professional driver. after proving his skill in the video game Grand Touring; It is believed that Harbor will mentor this young man inspired by the winners of Sony’s GT Academy competition, including the first, the Spanish Lucas Ordez.

It will premiere on August 11, 2023

“As one of PlayStation’s longest-running and beloved franchises, it’s great to collaborate with Columbia Pictures again to bring to life Grand Touring in an exciting way,” said Asad Qizilbash of PlayStation Productions. “We can’t wait for audiences to see Neill’s vision of this inspiring story of the gamer turned professional driver“.

The premiere is scheduled for August 11, 2023 and hopes to follow the success of Unchartedthe film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg that grossed more than 400 million dollars. Grand Touring debut in 1997 and has since become the best-selling saga of PlayStation Studios; Grand Touring 7 They will be released in March of this year on PS5 and PS4.