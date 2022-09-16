Goals and summary of Cruz Azul 2-1 León in Liga MX 2022 | 09/15/2022

Thank you for following the broadcast of Cruz Azul vs León on VAVEL. Keep visiting the VAVEL portal to keep learning about everything that happens in the sports world.

The match ends, Cruz Azul defeats the beast in the last minutes of the match, and keeps the victory.

Gooooooooool! Michael Steveen Estrada heads in the first place for Cruz Azul.

Cata Domínguez of Cruz Azul is cautioned for dangerous play.

Change of Cruz Azul, Gonzalo Rodrigo Carneiro leaves and Jesús Alonso Escoboza enters.

Change of Cruz Azul, Rafael Guerrero leaves and Michael Steveen Estrada enters.

Autogoooooooool! Cruz Azul made it cross blue. Huescas de La Máquina fails in front of its arch.

León’s defense prevents Cruz Azul from settling in the area and finishing off.

Cruz Azul’s Carneiro puts pressure on León’s goalkeeper.

Huescas de Cruz Azul fails to finish off inside the Esmeralda area and misses a bit in front of the goal.

The first half ends on the Azteca field. Cruz Azul and León draw 0-0 at the moment.

Alvarado de León shot from outside the area against the Celeste goal and the ball went wide.

Chin! Romero from Cruz Azul took a free kick and his teammates deflected the ball from the Esmeralda goal.

Alvarado de León fouls Antuna de Cruz Azul, who was approaching to shoot inside the Esmeralda area.

Bellón del León was booked for dangerous play.

Cruz Azul’s Antuna shoots at Esmeralda’s goal from outside the area, but the ball goes far above the goal.

Romero from Cruz Azul tried to connect with a teammate inside the Esmeralda area but the ball was cleared by León’s defense.

The game lost rhythm and is played in the middle of the field.

Alvarado de León almost scored the first goal of the match inside Cruz Azul’s small area.

Rodríguez de León prevents Cruz Azul’s shot from entering the Esmeralda goal. Goalkeeper Cota thanks him.

It starts to rain in the Azteca! The field begins to fill with water, hopefully it will not be a factor in the match

Cruz Azul’s Lira hit him from outside the area and the ball went over the Esmeralda goal.

The Azteca Stadium looks a bit empty, barely three thousand people have come to the game.

The game starts from the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, Cruz Azul receives the León and both dispute the three points.

According to “Francotirador”, in his column he points out that Cata Domínguez and Rafael Baca are living their last meetings with the blue jersey, and that, although for the “Potro” they are two important and active players, the decision has practically been made. Likewise, José de Jesús Corona would also be added to the casualty list since the board no longer sees him as necessary for this new restructuring of the machine.

At Club León, Colombian soccer player Yairo Moreno went from being wanted by FC Porto to losing market value; a side-winger with great qualities that failed to consolidate as planned. Currently his value is already at 4 million dollars and continues to drop; The 27-year-old Colombian soccer player has to recover his level as soon as possible if he wants to think of another opportunity to reach the Old Continent.

Raúl Gutiérrez will continue without his entire squad in one of the most important matches in which La Maquina will leave everything for everything to get into the Repechage. Among the players who will not be able to see activity against La Fiera are Alejandro Mayorga, defender Juan Escobar and Argentine Rodolfo Rotondi who suffers from discomfort in his right thigh

The Lion, for his part, traveled to Nuevo León to face the Tigres team at the University Volcano, the beast had a match worthy of such magnitude as both teams proposed in a round trip game, however, an own goal by Samir Santos at minute 24 he scored the only goal of the match in favor of the green bellies, ending the match in a 0-1 for the visitors who returned home with some valuable three points and left a great disaster for the royals.

The Celestial Machine of the Cruz Azul faced the Mazatlan gunboats last day on the field of the Azteca Stadium, the Cruz Azul team was forced to take the victory from the visitors if they wanted to have aspirations of passing to the national football playoff places. The team began winning with a goal by Gonzalo Carneiro at minute 21 and later Ángel Villamayor would score the final 2-0 for the Celestes and keep the three points at home.

The wait in Liga MX ends, the actions of Mexican soccer continue with the duel between Cruz Azul and León from the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, both teams will play the match corresponding to day 16 that was brought forward for all teams due to the tight calendar that is lived by the World Cup in Qatar 2022. On the one hand, the machine will seek to continue on the path of victory after having beaten Mazatlán 2-0 in the Azteca, however, they face León, a team that beat the Tigres by the minimum difference and further strengthened its place in the final phase.

R.Cota; O. Rodríguez, P. Bellón, J. Barreiro, L. Cervates Godinez; Y. Moreno, J. Rodríguez, F. Ambríz, J. Campbell; L. Di Yorio, A. Alvarado.

J. Crown; A. Escoboza, R. Funes, RG Ramírez, J. Domínguez; C. Rotondi, E. Lira, I. Rivero, C. Antuna; M. Estrada, C. Rodriguez.

Cruz Azul and León have met on a total of 32 occasions (13 wins for the Machine, 10 draws and 8 wins for the beast) where the balance is slightly in favor of Cruz Azul. In the question regarding the goals, it is the team from the capital who has the advantage with 42 goals scored over 37 from León. Their last duel dates back to matchday 4 of the last tournament where Cruz Azul defeated León by a minimum.

For its part, the green bellies of León will seek to prevail as visitors at the Azteca Stadium and give that blow of superiority to the cement fans, the León team is in the playoff zone and will seek to stay between 4th and 8th place in the league to host the play-off match at home and not have to play the knockout match away from home. León is currently in 8th place with 14 games played where they have achieved 5 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses, they also average a total of 19 goals and 24 duels against, leaving them with a difference of -5 goals from difference, adding a total of 18 units achieved.

The team of the Celeste Machine of the Blue Cross will seek to get fully into the fight for the playoff positions after having spent an irregular moment throughout the contest, where they have not managed to get out of the lower positions of the general table of the In addition, the Azteca Stadium has not been able to weigh in favor of the sky-blues, so now when facing a rival that is so old and known and that is going through a better moment, football-wise, the fans and the team will have to make the colossus weigh from Santa Úrsula in search of keeping the three points and not missing out on the great party of Mexican soccer.