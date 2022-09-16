George Clooney says his Batman is better than Ben Affleck’s

Editorial: Cinema / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Throughout history several actors have played Batman, the popular superhero with a tragic past who is still really popular. One of them was George Clooney, who was not very well received with the character and ended up being heavily criticized. Now, the actor speaks about it again and affirmed that his batman was better than Ben Affleck’s.

As you surely remember, Clooney came for the movie batman and robin of 1997, which is considered one of the worst, if not the worst, adaptation of the character to the big screen.

The film is not very well remembered by the community

However, the veteran actor claimed that his Dark Knight was better than Affleck’s, all while appearing at the opening of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet:

“Ben Affleck, seriously? He has nothing compared to me!” Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter.

As you can see, at this point it is not known for sure if the actor was joking or if he really meant what he said, although his statement will remain a good anecdote that many DC Comics fans will surely remember forever.

what’s coming for Batman on the big screen?

We remind you that the return of Ben Affect and Michael Keaton as Batman in the film is yet to be seen Flashwhich will arrive on June 23, 2023. On the other hand, the sequel to batman It has already received the green light and we will have to wait to know more details about it and a possible launch window.

What did you think of George Clooney’s Batman? Tell us in the comments.

