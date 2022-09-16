Genshin Impact and Ufotable announce collaboration — Kudasai

On the official site for the video game developed and distributed by hoyoverse, Genshin Impacta long-term collaboration with studios was announced ufotable. The press release included a special promotional video produced by the studios, but did not reveal many details about what this project will include, although some infer that it is a possible future anime adaptation.

Comments were also included from the team of Genshin Impact and of ufotable:

Genshin Impact: «“Genshin Impact” has released a large number of animated short films. We want to thank all travelers (players) for their response and support, which has exceeded our expectations. We will continue to strive to offer you better content. We believe that this animation will fully meet the expectations of travelers regarding the quality of “Genshin Impact” content. We are also looking forward to delighting you again».

uFotable: «If you feel a similar emotion now, before you go on a trip, you will start doing it. The studio is now in the midst of a battle to further evolve its animation production in order to represent the fascinating open world of "Genshin Impact". It will be a long journey».

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 3.0” of the video game was released globally on August 24, while the “Version 3.1” will be released on September 28 globally. The video game celebrated its one-year anniversary in September 2021, posting revenues of more than $2 billion in its first year.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Font: Official site

