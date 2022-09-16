Five reasons why Santiago Giménez should be Mexico’s starter in Qatar

The good moment that ‘Chaquito’ is experiencing with Feyenoord can generate the opportunity for him to become Tri’s star striker in the World Cup

MEXICO — Santiago Gimenez is living a great moment with him Rotterdam Feyenoord. The ‘Bebote’ has been able to quickly adapt to the football of the Old Continent and is signing performances that could convince Gerardo Martino to be the starting forward of the Mexican team on the Qatar World Cup 2022.

ESPNDigital gives you five reasons why Gimenez should be the offensive reference of Mexico in the world.

hooked

It is true that there are more than two months left before the start of the World Cup that will take place for the first time in the Middle East, however, El ‘little boy’ He is shining in European football and has positioned himself as one of the most dangerous weapons in the Rotterdam team.

Gimenez has scored in the last four games of the Feyenoord, a team with which he has played just 121 minutes in all competitions. So far in the second half of 2022, ‘Santi’ boasts 10 goals adding his goals with the Blue Cross in the opening 2022.

Santi Giménez was present on the scoreboard against SK Sturm Graz. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

scoring nose

The ‘Bebote’ has shone in the Europe League and Eredivisie thanks to his impressive goal-scoring speed. For example, to mark your first target with the Feyenoord he only needed 22 minutes on the pitch while in the Europa League match against Sturm Graz only three minutes were enough to be reflected on the scoreboard.

Gimenez he is not yet a starter with him Feyenoordbut if he maintains his goalscoring nose, he could take the starting job from Danilo.

European competition

Santiago Gimenez, Raul JimenezHenry Martín and Rogelio Funes are the ones who are fighting to be the starting center forward of the Mexican team in Qatar and ‘Chaquito’ is the only one who has the opportunity to play the Europe Leaguethe second most important competition in the Old Continent at the club level.

Jiménez and Wolves did not qualify for European competition for the 2022-23 season. For their part, Martín and Funes Mori are in two of the most demanding teams in Liga MX, but the lack of competition from Mexican clubs against South American squads could be a factor against Henry and Rogelio.

great fitness

So far in the 2022-23 campaign, The ‘little boy’, 21, has not suffered any injuries and this has allowed him to enjoy excellent physical shape. For her part, Jimenez and Funes Mori have battled injuries in recent months that have led them to miss several games for their respective teams.

It should be noted that Henry Martín, Rogelio Funes Mori and Raul Jimenezthree of the four forward centers summoned by the ‘Dad’ Martino for the FIFA Date in September, they would arrive in Qatar overcoming the 30-year barrier.

Work with Van Persie

with the template Feyenoord, Gimenez have the extraordinary opportunity to learn from Robin Van Persieone of the best strikers in the history of the Netherlands.

Van Persie works in Feyenoord’s youth ranks, but also helps the first-team strikers to reach their highest level. Robin shone with Arsenal and also had good numbers with Manchester United.