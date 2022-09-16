Five Paramount+ movies to play detective

Movies with lots of mystery and unsolved stories available on Paramount Plus.

There are many productions of all themes, genres and more in the world of streaming, and one of them is the mystery mixed with action, drama and even based on real events. There is so much versatile content that platform users sometimes don’t know what to watch, but sometimes, unlike recent or trending movies, they prefer titles wrapped in intrigue that make them fill with emotion and feel part of it. . In Infobae we know, so In this section we update you on several feature films in which you can be a real investigator.

Below zero

Thriller film of the year 2013, directed by Scott Walker. (Lionsgate)

Also known as The Frozen Ground either hunt the killeris a suspense movie starring Nicolas Cage. It is an intrigue story, based on true events in the 80’s, which revolves around kidnappings, disappearances, serial killers and prostitution.

Below zero follows Robert Hansen, who was a family man who was dedicated to hiring prostitutes in Anchorage whom he later kidnapped, tortured and raped; and then took them to a remote cabin in his plane. Once there, he released them to hunt them as if they were animals. It is there when a police officer named Jack Halcombe appears, played by cage, who does whatever it takes to catch him. And for this he has the only witness who has managed to escape, the young prostitute Cindy Paulson, characterized by Vanessa Hudgens.

The Da Vinci Code

Actor Paul Bettany in “The Da Vinci Code.” (Columbia Pictures)

Film winner of two awards in the film industry, including a Golden Globe for best soundtrack and a Critics’ Choice Awards for best composer . This is a thriller about religion and mathematics focused on the professor and famous symbologist Robert Langdon, played by Tom Hankswho is forced to go to the Louvre Museum one night, when the murder of a restorer leaves a mysterious trail of symbols and clues.

So, with the help of police cryptographer Sophie Neveu (Audrey Tautou), and putting his life at risk, the symbologist discovers that the work of Leonardo Da Vinci hides mysteries that lead to a hidden society in charge of guarding an ancient secret that has remained silent for two thousand years.

Be careful what you wish for

A lonely young man enters into a passionate relationship with a married woman, but things take a dark turn.(Hyde Park Entertainment)

2015 thriller starring Nick Jonas that revolves around a crime. It all started during a hot summer, when a young student (who is not very sociable) gets into a passionate romance with a beautiful and lonely woman also named Lena. However, she is an older woman, but above all, she is married to one of the richest men in town. Things couldn’t go very well.

time trial

2019 espionage thriller. (Night Fox Entertainment)

Espionage thriller centered on a CIA agent who is sent on a mission where he ends up in a coma. For this reason, the CIA wants to extract all the information that the agent has through a lethal operation, but his wife refuses, since her comatose mind is still active. So it is she who takes the reins to investigate what happened.

Within the cast of Time Trial are Diane Agron, Andy Garcia (the father of the bride), james frain, bar paly, justin bartha, Catherine Lidstone, Johnny Pemberton Y Jose Zuniga, DW Moffett; among others.

the snail house

Javier Rey, Paz Vega and Carlos Alcántara star in this psychological thriller directed by newcomer Macarena Astorga. (Hippo Entertainment Group)

Its official synopsis of this psychological thriller details that “The writer Antonio Prieto decides to spend the summer in a town in the mountains of Malaga, where he hopes to find tranquility and inspiration for his next novel. There he meets Berta, a woman for whom he feels an instant attraction, as well as some peculiar characters about whom he begins to write and investigate. Antonio begins to discover that the locals keep numerous secrets and a disturbing hidden legend. What he will experience in those days will make him realize that, sometimes, reality far surpasses myths”.

