First official preview of “Tulsa King”: Sylvester Stallone is a mob boss in his first series

Few days ago Paramount+ released the official trailer tulsa kingseries in which Sylvester Stallone takes on the role of a New York mob boss, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who after 25 in prison comes out to find his boss unceremoniously exiled him to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Realizing that what he considered his “family” may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight decides to build a team behind his back to help him form a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, could very well be another planet. All this with the seasoning that Stallone is making his debut as a protagonist in a fictional series.

The final preview of tulsa king start by showing Stallone in his character looking in a mirror, saying, “At 26, I made a promise. You know which one.” And then, ipso facto, he is seen pointing a gun at a man in the back of a car and hitting another in a different location. “They asked me if what I did was worth 25 years, now I will find out if it was worth it”; he continued he.

He is then seen in Tulsa, where he will breathe new air (although not so different), meet new people, as they will meet him, and discover the best practices to earn the place he wants to regain in his life between nightclubs, guns , dangers confrontations with new enemies, a lot of money, policemen and more. Dwight only asks that they give him two years to become the new owner of the city and he will do everything in his power to achieve it.

tulsa king its premiere date is scheduled for November 13 of the current year, the day on which the first two episodes will be available. As for the cast of this long-awaited production qualified as the actor’s first series, figures such as Domenick Lombardozzi, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Dashiell Connery, Garrett Hedlund, Annabella Sciorra, Dana Delany, Chris Caldovino, Alan C. Peterson, Jeff Panzarella, Jay Will and Parker Cassady; among other secondary

Taylor Sheridan is its creator and director, hand in hand with Terence Winter also as writer and showrunner. Notably, Sheridan worked on the highly successful hell of high water and then in the series that surprised everyone, Yellowstonewhich also got a spin-off.

tulsa king will be released on November 13 in Paramount+.

