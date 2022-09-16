Fences – El Caribe Newspaper

The socioeconomic and cultural context is that of the 1950s when a radical cultural change originated in the United States fueled by industrial development that brought eager consumerism. It should be noted that this period has been seen since the 1980s when the argumentative narrative of the play that later gave rise to this film was written, maintaining some of the structural elements of theater such as set development, makeup, costumes, sound, and very especially the script based on the dialogue with a development in which the dramatic load follows an ascending ritual with its explanatory approach, the conflict and the outcome. Well, the USA was living its golden age of capitalism supported by the implementation of a Social Welfare State policy. The interesting thing about this film is that it shows the sinister face generated by that “social welfare” (which is the political settlement of the period after the Second War, after which there was a restructuring of the economies and politics). To understand that, it is important to know that the economy is a social relationship. The economy is not simply number, production. The economy needs much more to function. It is about organizing a society to produce what is necessary for society itself to continue producing. Racism and slavery gave rise to the USA at that time, but a large part of the black population was essential for wars and for garbage collection services, for example, which do not produce goods, as is the case of the protagonist: a father who fights against racial prejudice while trying to get his family forward in a series of fundamental events in his life for him and his family. The title “Fences” symbolizes the fences that separate whites and blacks, the tutumpote from the wage earner; and, above all, it shows that the poor are born and die poor, without social rights because there are socio-economic fences built like an assembly line without benefits for the wage earner. The woman is portrayed in the wife who does not work and her greatest wish was to be able to get married and ensure shelter and food. That role is masterfully played by Viola Davis, who exploits the condition of emotional anchor well, showing how chained her existence is to a beaten man without faith or hope, begging not to lose the only thing that keeps him as the authoritarian head of the family. Davis received an Oscar for her performance and her nomination for Denzel Washington. On Netflix.

HHHH Genre: Drama. Duration: 136 minutes