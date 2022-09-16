Fan desperately asks Camila Cabello to return her book: “Just sign it”

Camila Cabello fan yells desperately at the singer to return her book: “Just sign it.” | Twitter.

A curious moment was experienced outside the National Stadium last Wednesday, September 15, when the Camila Hair He was leaving the sports venue to greet his Peruvian fans, who had gathered at that place to send him some gifts.

As can be seen in different images that have been spread on social networks, the Cuban-American singer received dozens of sunflowers as a representation of respect for the music that she has been spreading; However, it was not the only thing that she received from her from her followers, as they also demanded autographs from her.

Thus, several young women approached her to express their admiration for her, in addition to the fact that it was her first time in Peru. It was thus that a woman gave her a book hoping that she would sign it, but that was not the case.

Camila Hair He thought that this object he had received was a gift, so he grabbed it and started to walk away from the bars that separated them from the fans along with their security.

The fan, far from giving up and resigning herself to losing her book, began to shout loudly the name of the singer asking her to return this material, because all she wanted was a signature.

Hearing the woman’s desperate screams, Camila Hair He decided to go back on his decision to leave and went back to the fan to give her his book, but not before signing it and thanking her for being at his first concert in Peru.

While this was happening, other followers chanted her name and told her that they hoped that she would soon return to Peruvian territory, but no longer accompanied by an international band, but by herself with her own repertoire.

Camila Cabello shared a Peruvian fan poster on her social networks. (instagram)

Camila Hair He arrived in Peru on the morning of September 13. She landed at the Jorge Chávez International Airport at around 01:00. To the surprise of the singer herself, hundreds of people outside the airfield were waiting to see her and take a picture of her with her.

Her stay in Peruvian territory did not go unnoticed and there were several followers who accompanied her to the hotel where she was staying, in addition to recommending some tourist places that she could visit, as well as restaurants where she could try Peruvian food, cataloged as one of the best. cuisines worldwide.

Finally she showed up at the National Stadiuma place where his fans also came with the intention of listening to his music and seeing the show he was going to offer in front of 45 thousand people.

