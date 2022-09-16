dual connection, IPX5 certification and up to 15 hours of battery life

We just told you about a promotion for Motorola’s Moto G200, a smartphone with technology 5G, 144 HZ screen and Snapdragon 888+ processorat one of the best prices on the market.

If you already bought that phone and want to complement it with one of the brand’s hearing aids, or simply want some hearing aids true wireless at a good price, in Amazon Mexico we can get the Moto Buds 085 for 585 pesos.





Despite being a product sold by a third party within Amazon Mexico, it has free shipping for all users and priority delivery only for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Similarly, we can add a accidental damage insurance such as falls, wetting and electric shocks, mechanical failures even outside the manufacturer’s warranty, during two years for an additional 158 pesos.

blind headphones are ergonomically designed, so that we always feel comfortable, even in those long hours when we listen to our music. In addition, its battery promises five hours of continuous playback and up to 15 hours with its charging case.

Also, They have IPX5 waterproof protectionso that we can exercise or be in a drizzle listening to music without worrying that they will break us.





