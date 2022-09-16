DiCaprio photographed together with model Gigi Hadid. PHOTO

Here is a new act of the soap opera that sees the absolute protagonists of the star of “Titanic” and the supermodel: the very first shots that immortalize them together. The first photographic testimony thanks to which (despite the images are blurred) we can finally believe the rumors that have been circulating for some time about the alleged couple. Just a few hours ago, the gossip magazine Page Six had announced the relationship, reporting information from sources close to the couple

The first photos have come out depicting the alleged new couple who are driving all fans of stars and stripes gossip crazy: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. This new act of the soap opera that sees the star of Titanic and the supermodel is already making the rounds of the net. More than a new act of the saga, we are talking about the first photographic testimony thanks to which (despite the images are blurred) we can finally believe the rumors that have been circulating for some time about the alleged couple. Just a few hours ago the gossip magazine Page Six he first broke the news of the relationship, reporting information from sources close to the couple.

Now we see in a handful of photos the model while she is very close to the actor, in a very eloquent position. The shots were taken at the Fashion Media Awards in New York. You can look at the photos in the tweet that we propose at the end of this article.

The alleged relationship between actor and model

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating? Yes, according to PageSix What many Americans consider the “gossip bible” (Page Six in fact) a few hours ago he made it known that the alleged relationship of the couple would have entered a new phase, more intimate since finally made up of dating instead of group appointments with friends.

Leonardo DiCaprio returns single, rumors of breaking with Camila Morrone The same journalists Oli Coleman and Alix Breeden (who signed the revelation article on Page Six) define the aforementioned couple as “shocking”. A bit also because the star was not expected The Revenant became more broad-sleeved as regards the age of the models to be attended … Lately Leonardo DiCaprio had accustomed us to what we could define as the “vade retro 26”: his rule seemed to be that of not dating a model after her 25th birthday. And in fact, his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone strangely ended just shortly after the latter reached the quarter century. Instead, with Gigi Hadid, the actor changes course: the supermodel is two years older than the ex, having already blown out 27 candles. Recall that he has already blown out 47 candles instead of candles.

Titanic returns to the cinema, the cast yesterday and today “The star of Wolf of Wall Street is apparently widening her age range by two years, after gaining a reputation for ending relationships with her model girls when they reach their mid-20s, “say Oli Coleman and Alix Breeden of Page Six. Sources close to the couple told the two reporters that the two are “going slow”, however now “they have started dating (two), just like a couple”.

An insider allegedly told the gossip magazine that the two are “mostly hanging out with groups”, adding “and alone a handful of times”.

The sighting last Saturday night

Breakup between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, he allegedly attacked his mother-in-law Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted together on Saturday night (September 10) at an exclusive party organized in a loft in Soho by the star’s friends. Don’t Look Upnamely Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol.

According to what the “deep throat” of Page Sixthe couple would be dating last week as well. Hadid and DiCaprio had met several times over the years, the insider says, but it had never been anything romantic. Instead, for a few months things would have changed.

The supermodel and superstar were first spotted together way back in 2019 as they were with a group of friends – including Gigi’s sister (Bella Hadid) and Kendall Jenner – at Art Basel in Miami in 2019. “But the rumors that the couple were getting romantic started after they were seen hanging out together at the opening of Ned – Akiva’s new-members-only club in Manhattan – in July, “he points out. Page Six. While DiCaprio has no children, Gigi Hadid has one: Khai, 2, with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Below we propose the tweet with which the first shots of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were shared online.

Show Gigi Hadid turns 26: photo story of Bella’s sister Jelena Noura Hadid, known as Gigi, was born in Los Angeles on April 23, 1995. Considered one of the most important models of the new generation, she has paraded for prestigious brands such as Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors. She has been engaged for years with the singer Zayn Malik with whom on 20 September 2020 she welcomed her first daughter, Khai. Let’s retrace her story in this gallery Gigi was born on April 23, 1995 in Los Angeles, California. Daughter of Palestinian real estate operator Mohamed Hadid and former Dutch model Yolanda Foster, Gigi has a younger sister, Bella Hadidand a younger brother, Anwar Hadid, both models. Her modeling career starts in 2011, when signing a contract with IMG Models. In 2012 she was chosen as Guess testimonial In February 2014 he makes his debut on the catwalk at New York fashion week parading for Desigual.