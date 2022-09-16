Di Marzio: “Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leao, the background of 3 faded affairs”

Three months of dreams and operations under the umbrella: many deals, some postponed, others definitively vanished. At least for the moment, because the ways of the transfer market are endless.

If the summer of the transfer market that has just ended has given surprise shots and the usual emotions, often conflicting (according to the parties involved), after the negotiations are closed, some background emerges on some operations that have not materialized. Three of these featured Cristiano Ronaldo, Leao and Morata …

CR7-Naples

Jorge Mendes thought about it, studied it and designed it in every detail but, despite his attempts, he was unable to complete the operation that would have inflamed the last days of the transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo at Napoli was the great dream of the Azzurri fans at the end of the summer: a deal that immediately revealed itself as very complicated due to the limited time available and the many joints that such a transfer required. Clarification: between Naples and Manchester United there has never been a negotiation, but Jorge Mendes – historic agent of the Portuguese – has in every way tried to “move” his client to a club that played in the Champions League and the idea was Naples certainly the most fascinating. Mendes’s plan was clear: to bring to Napoli an offer for Osimhen of 100 million euros (De Laurentiis’s club would not have listened to inferior proposals) and then replace the Nigerian with the arrival of Ronaldo on loan, with United who he would have paid a good part of the onerous hiring of the former Juve. Nothing done though. With the Napoli ds Giuntoli who at the end of the transfer market responded to a specific question: “Ronaldo? During the market we pretend to chat with everyone, and sometimes we do for real. But we wanted to invest in a young team ”. Different ideas for a deal that never materialized.

Leao-Chelsea

A jewel to be armored quickly, as soon as possible. Milan want to focus on Rafa Leao, increasingly protagonist in the Rossoneri shirt, and has shown it with facts. In a market where all clubs have to deal with costs and budgets to keep in order, AC Milan have returned to the sender a proposal of 70-80 million euros presented by Chelsea for the Portuguese forward (which has a clause of 150 million), the protagonist of a super start to the season. In the last days of the transfer market, in fact, the English club tried to make the Rossoneri “falter” by putting on the plate a very rich offer: a proposal, however, declined by Maldini and Massara. However, the latter will now have to try to resolve the knot linked to the contract, with the attacker born in 1999 expiring in 2024 and with whom there is still no economic agreement for the renewal. “We have already started talking about Leao’s contract renewal for some time, both with Rafa and with Bennacer and Kalulu. Renewals can be simple or complicated: the player’s will goes a long way, because the club’s will is there. The officially written Chelsea offer did not arrive, but on an informal level it did and of course it was rejected, ”admitted Maldini. With Chelsea, and beyond, an interested spectator and ready to return to the office in the coming months.

Juventus-Morata

Even before the arrival of Milik and the Depay idea, even before the suggestion Zaniolo and any other striker evaluated by the Juventus club, to reinforce the offensive department, the first name at the top of the wish list of Juventus and Max Allegri was Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard, we recall, wore the Juventus shirt until last season: a two-year loan for which Juventus paid 20 million euros into the coffers of Atletico Madrid, with the possibility – not exercised – to redeem the card last June. for 35 million euros. A decision only and exclusively economic, given the esteem of the whole Juventus environment for Alvaro. In fact, Juve negotiated the attacker’s card with the Spaniards, but it was not possible to find an economic agreement that would put all the parties involved in agreement. Joke of fate: the hat-trick that the Spaniard made in the summer friendly against… Juve also influenced Simeone to bet decisively on Morata. From then on, the Bianconeri changed their strategy and then turned to other goals, while Morata has already scored three goals in five La Liga matches with the Colchoneros.