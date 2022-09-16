Demi Lovato says enough at concerts: “It will be my last tour. I’m sick”

What’s happening to international pop stars? One wonders after yet another flat rate arrived from overseas. After the announcements of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes (who have suspended their respective world tours due to fatigue and depression) also Demi Lovato revealed that this will be his tour, talking about a mysterious illness.

Holy Fuck Tour kicked off August 13 from Springfield, Illinois and is hitting the largest cities in South America. From 22 September Demi Lovato will tour the United States with twenty-four dates, which will see her perform live until the beginning of November. An intense tour that will apparently not have a sequel. The American singer announced, in fact, the unexpected stop through his social media profiles, alarming fans: “ I’m so sick that I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do it anymore. This next tour will be my last “A message, later removed from both Twitter and Instagram, which brought attention to her health conditions. For years, in fact, the actress and singer has been fighting her personal battle against addiction to drugs and bulimia.

In 2018, Demi Lovato even risked her life from an overdose, which resulted in three strokes and one heart attack and permanent brain damage. “ I don’t drive and I have difficulty reading … “, he revealed in the documentary Dancing with the Devil, in which he talked about mental health and addictions. She, who recently declared her sexual fluency about her, saying she was non-binary, admitted to doing fatigue to keep the rhythm of the stage.