Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure would leave more than 100 million dollars for Manchester United to spend in the winter market

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has stayed at Manchester United, it is not ruled out that he will leave in the January window

The technician of Man Utd, Erik ten Hagcould have up to US$113 million to spend in the winter market if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club in January, according to the British tabloid The Sun.

The ‘Red Devils‘ spent 256 million dollars on reinforcements during the summer window, highlighting the arrivals of Antony and Lisandro Martínez, both from Ajax, as well as Casemiro from Real Madrid.

According to the British newspaper, Erik Ten Hag would initially be entitled to $79 million in the January market, but that amount could increase significantly if Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford.

The Portuguese receives a weekly salary of more than 500,000 dollars and his departure would cause the club to have an extra 34 million dollars for new signings in the Man Utd.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks desperately at the ball – Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad – Europa League Getty Images

This Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo He scored his first goal of the season in a 2-0 victory over Sheriff of Moldova, in a duel corresponding to the group stage of the Europa League.

The intention of Erik ten Hag is to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, ​​​​who came close to making it to Old Trafford in the last transfer window, but the deal went through.

The Dutchman, who worked with Erik Ten Hag At Ajax, he has an uncertain future at Camp Nou, as he has only started twice with Xavi this season.

In addition to Frenkie, the coach of the ‘Red Devils‘ wants at least two more big names to have a squad that can fight Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.