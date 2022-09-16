Colombian YouTuber tested Chris Hemsworth’s diet and training: look at his results

Hemsworth’s musculature is based on a particular diet that allows him to grow his muscles, because just training does not work a miracle, for this reason a Colombian decided to replicate and spread the diet of this actor to verify its effectiveness.

September 15, 2022 9:23 p.m.

Philip Bejarano is a personal trainer and agro-industrial engineer who has dedicated himself to turning people’s bodies into manicured temples. Chris Hemsworth he is an actor who treats his body like a cup of gold, takes care of it, pampers it and feeds it with absolute fervor and nobody can deny that the results pay off. The most important thing is the number of calories that this actor eats daily.

Colombian YouTuber put Chris Hemsworth’s diet and training to the test: see his results.

Bejarano replicated the diet of the Australian actor to see if this is the key to the physique of Chris or simply genetics wins the game in this round of cards. Breakfast is a solid carb sampler with scrambled eggs, a banana, a cup of oatmeal with raisins, and a protein milk shake.

After training, it’s time for some nuts accompanied by yogurt, something that Hemsworth usually eats but that Bejarano explains that science has shown that it is not necessary, if in your previous meal or in the next one you are going to have the protein load that you require.

For the third meal of the day, which is lunch, a combination of broccoli, a grilled chicken breast, rice, beans, and a glass of milk. The fourth lunch or dinner also combines protein, carbohydrates and fats distributed in a fillet of salmon, quinoa and more broccoli.

The last meal of the day Chris Combine a couple of slices of whole wheat bread, with two eggs, a protein shake and a yogurt. In total, the interpreter of Thor eats 3,000 calories and 300 grams of protein daily between all the foods and meals that he makes, which allows him, according to the Colombian specialist, to maintain the body that he looks on a daily basis.