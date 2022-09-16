‘Checo’ Pérez shared the differences he has with Max Verstappen

In his second year with Red Bull, the Mexican driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He has adapted better and has already climbed to the podium 6 times, his highest record so far. In that sense, the man from Guadalajara considered that this year he had a better adaptation to his car than in the 2021when he just arrived at the Austrian team.

“I think being in my second year with the team and the regulation change definitely helped me,” said ‘Checo’ Pérez in an interview with RacingNews365.com. The man from Guadalajara emphasized that he feels more comfortable this year with Red Bulldespite the difficulties he had in the last few races before the summer break.

In that sense, Pérez Mendoza acknowledged that sometimes he looks for “different things” compared to Max Verstappen when it comes to car tuning. He specified that it also varies each weekend, because sometimes they are very even and sometimes they are not.

“Sometimes we get very close, some weekends we are extremely close and some weekends not so close. Seeing the way we apply the throttle and the way we brake is the biggest difference between us. I find it very difficult to compare what the difference is between drivers in terms of driving styles, because every time it’s different,” the 32-year-old added.

‘Checo’ pointed out that although what each driver of the RB18 is different, they also don’t intend to make the development of the car for Red Bull any more challenging. “We are both pushing the direction of the car. At the end of the day, the team is doing the development and we are pushing and trying to get the most out of it every weekend,” he concluded.

We recommend you read

With 9 races to run, ‘Checo’ Pérez is currently in third position in the Drivers’ Championship with 173 points, 5 less than charles leclerc from Ferrari. While Verstappen remains the leader with 258 units, an 80 advantage over the Monegasque.