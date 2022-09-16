Check results of the draw for Thursday September 15, 2022

Check the winning number and the endings of the National Lottery

The National Lottery drawcelebrated on Thursday, September 15, 2022, has given as the winner of the first prize (graceful with 300,000 euros per series) to the number:

41,387

The second prize of lotteryof 60,000 euros per series, has fallen to:

35,547

The refunds have corresponded to the numbers ending in:

1, 4 and 7

Today’s draw has two main prizes. The first prize is 300,000 euros per series (30,000 euros per tenth), and the secondof 60,000 euros per series (6,000 euros per tenth).

The National Lottery is one of the most popular games of chance in Spain, with almost three centuries of tradition. The first draw was held on December 10, 1763.

The minimum document to participate is the tenth. A ticket is 10 tenths of the same number and series. The fraction identifies each of the 10 tenths of the same ticket.

The National Lottery is drawn every Thursday and Saturday. In addition, there are several extraordinary draws such as the Christmas Lottery and the Children’s Lottery, which are held on December 22 and January 6, respectively.

