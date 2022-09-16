Cardi B pleads guilty to two misdemeanors and avoids going to jail

This content was published on September 15, 2022 – 18:27

New York, Sep 15 (EFE) .- The famous rapper of Dominican origin Cardi B pleaded guilty today to misdemeanors of assault and reckless conduct for a fight that occurred in a strip club in 2018 in New York and was sentenced to serve 15 days of community work, according to local media.

The incident occurred on August 29, 2018 when she and two companions, Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush, also defendants in this case, threw bottles, chairs and water pipes during a fight against two sisters who worked as waitresses at the club. .

In this way, the award-winning artist, who had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, avoids going to prison and will only have to complete 15 days of community service.

If he does not comply with that agreement, then he would have to spend 15 days in jail.

The fight arose because, according to Belcalis Almanzar, her real name, one of the sisters had an affair with her husband, also a rapper Offset.

Cardi B appeared in court today alongside Jackson-Morel and Bush, who also pleaded guilty. However, Bush, accused of aggression, will have to serve six months behind bars, according to channel 4 of the NBC network.

The three of them will have to stay away from the two sisters.

After pleading guilty, the rap star posted a statement on his Twitter account stating that “part of growing up and maturing is being responsible for your actions. As a mother it is a practice that I am trying to instill in my children.”

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I’m not afraid to face and admit. Those moments don’t define me and don’t reflect who I am now,” says the artist, who also expresses that she wants to leave those bad times behind “and go back to the things I love the most: music and my fans. EFE

