Canelo Álvarez and Golovkin pass weigh-in without hindrance and are ready for combat

Canelo Álvarez and Golovkin made it through the weigh-in for the fight at T-Mobile Arena this Saturday.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin they easily overcame the first rival: the scale. Both fighters had no problem making weight for this Saturday night’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nev.

The Canelo Alvarez weighed 167.4 pounds, while ‘GGG’ weighed 167.8 and both celebrated their months of work with their teams. After the weigh-in, both faced each other in what was the last confrontation before the fight on Saturday.

After two fights between Canelo Alvarez Y Golovkinthe third edition of one of the most epic and important fights of recent years in the world of boxing has finally arrived.

The first time they met, they tied in September 2017 and the second was a points victory for the Mexican in September 2019. For the first time, this September 2022, they will meet at Super Middleweight after two fights at Middleweight.

In addition, the winner will hang the belt ‘Zapotec Jaguar Warrior’which presented the World Boxing Council last September 7.

Accompanied by the Oaxacan Governor alexander muratand the artist Jacobo Angeles, Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of the green and gold organism, highlighted the artistic work and the disposition, both of ‘cinnamon’ as from GGG, to go for this handcrafted boxing gem, highlighted by two gold jaguar claws ‘guarding’ the center portion of the trophy.

Previously, there was much speculation about the weight of the Mexican boxer, because with videos on networks and a lack of certain commitments with the media, it was thought that Canelo Alvarez He had problems with the weigh-in, a situation that was forgotten this Friday.

Robert Garciaformer world champion and Coach of the Year in 2012, pointed to ESPN that those who work in boxing know that the use of rubber suits so far in advance of the fight is synonymous with problems with the weight.

“A couple of days ago I saw that (Canelo) was using rubber plastics. I had never seen anything like that in Canelo and lately the plastic is only used on the last day of the weigh-in to lose the last two pounds of water. If he is using three-four days before then it could be a sign that you are struggling with the weight,” Garcia said.

The cancellation of the interviews last Wednesday to go to the gym only increased doubts.

Garcia, who is in Las Vegas to guide his pupil Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (16-0-0, 11 KO’s) in his first defense of the super flyweight title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KO’s), did not rule out that this attitude of Canelo Alvarez it could also be a strategy to confuse the Kazakh.

Despite these assumptions, both ‘Canelo’ and GGG they had no problem overcoming the first rival and one of the most important as the scale. Now, everything is ready for Las Vegas to live, this Saturday, a night full of the best boxing in the world.