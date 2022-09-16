Camila Cabello confesses her crush on Harry Styles that brought her to the X Factor auditions

Don’t be charmed by Harry Styles it’s really hard, even when your name is Camila Cabello. After all, who has not felt a leap in the heart watching the video for “Golden” or the performance that saw the protagonist Styles at Coachella 2022, where the singer brought hits like “Sign of the times”, “Watermelon sugar” and “As it was“(Dedicated, it is said, to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde), inflaming the entire audience with an overwhelming live?

In short, do not be fascinated by Harry it is really impossible and this Camila he knows it well. On the occasion of her participation in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, in fact, the singer of “Bam bam”(Song made in tandem with Ed Sheeran) revealed that he participated in the audition of X Factor in 2012 with the hope that Harry Styles would fall in love with her. «I was 15, I was a huge One Direction fan and I was undecided whether to try the audition for The Voice or X Factor. Then I thought “Well, One Direction will be at X Factor while I don’t know if they will appear in The Voice, so I opted for X Factor”», Said the 25-year-old singer of”Havana”Returned single a few months after the end of the relationship with Shawn Mendesto which it was linked from 2019 to 2021.

Camila had never dared to tell the anecdote about Harry Styles, of whom she is still a little ashamed today: «It’s embarrassing but now I can tell because it’s been about ten years. At the time I said to myself “I’m auditioning for the X Factor because I’m going to marry Harry Styles”, and I must say that while I was saying this to myself I really believed it would happen, ”admitted Camila.

As we know, things did not go according to plan for Camila Cabello. Despite her failure to marry her ex One direction, participation in X Factor 2012, however, changed his life forever. After being told that she couldn’t take part in the auditions, she was seen crying backstage by Simon Cowell, who decided to give her a chance to perform in front of the judges.

Camila’s performance really impressed Simon who he strongly wanted Cabello among the components of Fifth Harmony, thus starting the dazzling career of the 25-year-old who today, after 10 years and after leaving the band in 2016, has become one of the most popular young pop stars in the world.