Britney Spears risked losing ‘… Baby One More Time’ to a Mercedes

… Baby One More Time it is a piece that marked an era. Not only, in terms of dating, it closes a millennium, but it also inaugurates a new era for pop stars, visibly fragile world icons, of which Britney Spears, at the time we would have said ‘luckily’ while today we prefer to limit ourselves perhaps to a suspended ‘poor’, was the progenitor.

But there is a timeline of the story, different from the one in which we write, in which Britney has not lived all the tragic story that we have come to know. In this timeline, in fact, … Baby One More Time it’s not one of his songs, but a song by 5ive, the English boyband created by Simon Cowell, a fundamental British talent scout and record company, as well as a historic judge of Pop Idol, American Idol US And X Factor UK.

… Baby One More Timehit written by Max Martin, perhaps the most influential pop author and producer of the last 25 years (he has signed songs for Britney, Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Coldplay), was initially proposed to TLC but they had preferred to reject it (thus opening up a further possible alternative timeline).

Cowell, during his participation in the podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff by Howie Mandel, he told of when someone called him from the States to make him hear the song over the phone. After the first listen, Cowell was so in love with the song that he bothered to call Max Martin directly.

“[Dopo aver sentito il brano] I thought, ‘I must have that song’. So I called Max and said, ‘Please give me that song,’ ”Cowell recalls. “He replied: ‘I promised it to someone else.’ So I made him a proposal: ‘If you give me that song, I’ll send you a Mercedes, a Mercedes 500 SL, for real’ “.

As many of you have already guessed, in this timeline, Max Martin refused the Mercedes, despite the song being promised to a person who, until then, was nothing more than an unknown Louisiana singer. Cowell, in conclusion of this memory, also brings us a passage from the conversation which is quite amusing: «So I said to him:“ Max, let me give you some advice. Someone named Britney Spears can’t be successful. ‘